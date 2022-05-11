ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Top 10 products designed to help you achieve a wholesome + fit lifestyle

By Srishti Mitra
yankodesign.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaintaining a wholesome and healthy lifestyle has become extremely imperative in these times! Especially with COVID-19 completely shaking up our world. And being fit or healthy doesn’t simply mean hitting the gym – which has become a tad bit difficult in these pandemic-ridden times. It includes following a healthy diet, exercising...

www.yankodesign.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

Top 10 fun and functional products that are must-haves for your pets

I’m pretty sure our pets are enjoying this pandemic way more than us, I mean they get to have their hoomans all to themselves almost all the time! And as much as I love spending time with my own cats, I’m honestly running out of ways to keep them entertained and prevent them from knocking down an item or two in my home, out of sheer boredom. If you’re pretty much in the same precarious situation as me, then this collection of pet products promises to come to your rescue! From a drying chamber for cats to a unibody dog house made using hot press machines – these product designs will take good care of your pet, and keep them active and content! You can take a little breather, while they wrestle around with these newfound fun products!
PET SERVICES
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
yankodesign.com

Top 10 modular furniture designs that are perfect for micro-homes

The majority of us live in modern and urban homes, one distinguishing factor of such homes is that we have sufficient space, but (sadly) not an abundance of it. Hence space-saving becomes an important practice we need to follow. In such scenarios, modular furniture designs can come to our rescue! They are the space-saving solutions our modern millennial homes require. Furniture designs that cater to a number of our needs, while saving space, and also managing to be customized according to our requirements, can create an open and well-distributed home. And since we find ourselves in our homes more and more these days, it’s extremely critical to have a space wherein we can breathe, move around freely, and feel comfortable in. Here are a collection of modular furniture designs that promise to help you utilize your living space as efficiently and effectively as possible!
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Design#Fitness Equipment#Fitness Trackers#Fiture Fitness
yankodesign.com

ClayClay Container’s shape is based on a stretched slinky

We can never have enough of quirky containers from different designers. Getting a new one every time a new design is introduced may be unnecessary, but creative enthusiasts and designers know the delight such things bring. The ClayClay Container is yet another piece that can be used in different ways. It can be a mug for your coffee or a small bowl for your cereal or fruits. It can be a pot for your small plant or a small knick-knack for your desk.
LIFESTYLE
yankodesign.com

Oasis lets you grow and store vegetables in your home, creating a beautiful indoor garden

One of the things that helped people cope with the pandemic for the past couple of years is gardening or at the very least, taking care of green things. It has helped people to destress and take care of their mental health. But not all homes are built to have gardens, but that doesn’t mean you can’t run your own mini farm where you are. This concept for a hydroponic smart farm is something that can fit in whatever space you may be staying in.
GARDENING
yankodesign.com

Top 10 desks that are the sleek + ergonomic addition you need in your home office

I spend a substantial amount of my day on my desk, typing away to glory. Most of the time I also end up eating my meals on it! And binge-watching on some Netflix as well. And I’m sure that’s the case with most of us, since work from home became the new norm, and our home offices became our new hang-out spots. But having a great desk is really important! Simply a ‘good’ desk won’t do either. A great desk helps us work comfortably and effectively. It puts us in the right mindset, helping us achieve our daily productivity goals and checkmark all the tasks on our to-do list! Not only should our desks be clean, but they should also sport an ergonomic and functional design! And good looks are an added bonus. And finding a desk that does all of the above can be a Herculean task. But worry not! We’ve curated a collection of innovative, highly functional, and aesthetically pleasing desk designs, that will end your hunt for a great desk once and for all! From an ultra-minimal desk with a hidden modular nature to a convertible standing desk that doesn’t use motors to change form – there’s a perfect desk in here for everyone.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This funky retro-futuristic computer is actually a laptop in disguise

You can actually use this rather fancy computer that looks like a TV prop, but whether it’s usable is a different question entirely. We’ve seen a lot of makers, tinkerers, engineers, and even designers take a stab at making their own personal computers, with an emphasis on “personal.” Thanks to the availability of off-the-shelf parts for computers and the ubiquity of 3D printing, it has become easier but still not trivial to bring some of those dream designs and visions to life. Many of the DIY computer projects we’ve seen, while admirable, often fall short of looking ready for use or having enough power to actually be useful. That is what sets this “Mainboard Terminal” apart from the crowd for not only looking quite striking but also for having the literal guts of a modern laptop.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Fitness
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Recipes
yankodesign.com

Futuristic Footwear that are the ultimate culmination of fashion and ergonomics

Shoes started off as functional designs meant to protect our feet, however with time they’ve now turned into style statements, a representation of our personality and our personal fashion sense. After all, don’t they say that you can tell a lot about a man by the state of his shoes? Personally, I love a good pair of sturdy and stylish sneakers, ones that can get me through the day without giving me any shoe bites, and also match my outfits! However, I do know that this isn’t the case with everybody. People have high demands and expectations when it comes to their footwear, hence designers are unleashing all of their creative juices, leaving no stones unturned in making unique, innovative, and ergonomic shoes! From Nike-inspired minimal trendy shoes to Layer’s modular sustainable sneakers – these footwear designs are as futuristic, inventive, and fashionable as they can get!
APPAREL
yankodesign.com

Fauld Chair transforms into a longer chair in a second

What makes a good chair design? That is the perennial question among furniture designers. There is no one ultimate answer, but we look at a few things like the height, materials, structure, and the story behind the design. The Fauld Chair is a unique space-saving creation of Andy Gilles. The...
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This ultimate organizer keeps your desk effortlessly tidy, making it the only organizer you will ever need!

If keeping your desks and shelves clutter-free were this easy, you’d probably never lose your keys or wallet ever again. One of the biggest reasons people procrastinate on tidying up their desks, rooms, or houses is the inertia that’s needed to get the ball rolling, so to speak. The mere thought of the work that’s needed to put everything where it should be could send people into a spiral of excuses to put off or even skip cleaning up altogether. Many productivity gurus recommend reducing the friction in getting started or, better yet, removing the need to organize entirely by making it so easy to put things where they belong the moment you put them down. This effortless tray box does exactly that, leaving you fewer excuses to have your everyday stuff scattered everywhere.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy