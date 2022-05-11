ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning First Drive Review: Rebirth Of A Legend

By Tom Moloughney
insideevs.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ford F-150 is the backbone of the Ford Motor Company. It's been the number one selling vehicle in North America for the past 40 years, and the number one selling truck for 45 years straight. Therefore, the F-150 Lightning had some big shoes to fill, as expectations were very...

insideevs.com

Comments / 0

Related
Top Speed

Watch A C8 'Vette Give A 458 Specialé A Run For Its Money - gallery

Chevy has started shipping right-hand drive C8 'Vette's in the U.K. and CarWow decided to pit it against a 458 Specialé. Under the hood of this bronze beast lies a 6.2-L naturally aspirated crossplank V-8 mill. It has been slightly detuned for Europe to comply with stricter emissions norms. It...
CARS
TheStreet

Ford Pulls Out All The Stops to Revive a Struggling Brand

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report knows that the top spot in the electric vehicle market seems out of reach right now. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to be increasing its lead and consolidating its domination. Elon Musk's group seems to have better mastered the disruption caused to supply chains, the shortage of chips and the surge in raw materials than its rivals.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Tesla Snatches a Coveted Relic from GM and Ford

The automotive sector is upside down. While it is clear that the new path is electrification, it is still difficult to say which carmakers will be the winners except for Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report. Founded in 2003, the electric vehicle manufacturer is in the process of increasing...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

GM reveals first images of the EV Chevy Corvette (and teases AWD)

Chevy appears to be building for an AWD future. Automotive rumors peg the unannounced, high-performance Corvette C8 Z06 to sport AWD, and the video here all but confirms the arrangement in the EV version, too. It appears that the EV Corvette will be based on the existing mid-engine Corvette platform, which leaves plenty of room in the front and back for motors on each axle. With internal combustion affairs, vehicles require significant retrofitting to make room for all-wheel drive’s extra driveshafts and differentials. With EVs, it just takes another motor and some computer programming.
WARREN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
gmauthority.com

GM Sees Chevy Camaro Convertible Sales Opportunity

GM sold just 29,775 examples of the Chevy Camaro in the United States last year, and with sales of the sports coupe down 5.3 percent in the first quarter of this year, it doesn’t seem as though demand for the nameplate is growing, while dealer inventory remains limited. GM still sees strong sales potential in the current sixth-generation Chevy Camaro, though – particularly with regard to the Convertible model.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Tesla Semi Order Books Are Finally Open

Tesla has finally opened the order books for the upcoming Semi, giving us our first glance at performance figures, claimed range, and pricing. Not much had happened regarding the Semi since July last year when it was claimed that the first units would be delivered before the end of the year. Uhm, awkward.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Electric Power#Ford Trucks#Vehicles#The Ford Motor Company#Ford Pro Power#Mustang
insideevs.com

Ford Dealer Marking Up F-150 Lightning Electric Truck To Nearly $150K

The Lightning Owners forum alerted us about some of the highest dealer markups it has seen on the all-new Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. The sad part is that the price gouging has only just begun since Ford just started selling the Lightning. Hopefully, the automaker's policies will help deter such antics.
CARS
MotorAuthority

VW reportedly reviving Scout as EV sub-brand for off-road pickup and SUV

The Hummer, Bronco and Blazer have all returned in recent years as a result of the ongoing SUV boom. Could the International Harvester Scout be next?. Citing people familiar with the matter, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Volkswagen Group's board is expected to give the green light on Wednesday to a Scout revival.
CARS
Top Speed

C8 Corvette Stingray Unleashed On The German Autobahn - gallery

Ever wondered how fast a C8 Vette can go on the German autobahn? Well YouTuber Eckart has you covered. This was one of just three C8 Stingray's in the country and is a 2021 model year example. Finished in this sinister shade of jet-black, this C8 looks nothing short of...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
topgear.com

Volkswagen ID.5 review

The car works well if you just let it make all of the decisions for you There are so many niggling irritations, which is unlike Volkswagen. It’s the future, sort of. Cars like the Volkswagen ID.5 are interesting for the shift that they herald in the whole process of building cars and owning them. What was once merely well engineered hardware has morphed into a high-tech software base. And because of the ability to update these software systems remotely, cars like this will arrive on the market ready, but not finished.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Greatest Cadillacs Of All Time

You don't get to be the second most referenced car brand in music without a long history of culture-defining cars. The legendary career criminal Al Capone drove a bulletproof 1928 Cadillac and, through the 1970s and 1980s, no gangster movie was complete without a Cadillac. This was the American way to display wealth and success, whether earned honestly or not. Cadillac peaked with movie and music stars from the 1930s to the 1960s but has never left the limelight. At the turn of the century, and at just the right moment, Cadillac dug deep and committed to moving on from luxury barges and into the realm of luxury SUVs. Today it competes directly with the European brands dominating the premium sports sedan and coupe markets.
CARS
insideevs.com

Watch This Tesla Crash Into Convention Center, Driver Error

According to a host of news reports, a driver of a Tesla crashed into the Greater Columbus Convention Center last week. The driver told the police at the scene that "the vehicle lost control of its brakes." However, reports from the Columbus police show that the driver has been cited for failure to control the vehicle.
COLUMBUS, OH
insideevs.com

First Recorded Rivian R1T Dyno Run Hampered By Safety Systems

Trying to run modern vehicles, with all their safety systems on a dyno is not easy if the vehicle in question doesn’t have a dedicated dyno mode. This is required in order to be able to run the vehicle without its suite of safety systems on, since they would not allow its wheel to spin in a room, facing what is very obviously a solid wall.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The 2025 Fisker PEAR Compact Electric SUV Will Start Below $29,900

Lordstown Motors has completed its sale of its Ohio factory to Foxconn, the company partnered with startup EV automaker Fisker to produce an all-new compact SUV dubbed the Fisker PEAR in 2024. Fisker has announced that the PEAR, short for "Personal Electric Automotive Revolution," will start "below" $29,900, before factoring in any tax credits or incentives, and Foxconn plans to be able to produce up to 250,000 vehicles from its newly acquired factory once things are in full swing.
OHIO STATE
fordauthority.com

Next Generation 2022 Ford Ranger Now Shipping Out From Thailand

The all-new international market Ford Ranger and Ranger Raptor were revealed back in November and February, respectively, but the next-generation pickups won’t be launching simultaneously across the globe. Both of those trucks are slated to launch in the U.S. sometime next year, as well as in Australia this summer. However, the very first shipment of the next-gen 2022 Ford Ranger just left Ford Thailand Manufacturing (FTM) as the new pickup is now ready to ship to customers in Thailand and other global markets.
WORLD
insideevs.com

Rivian VP Of Hardware Engineering Takes Delivery Of Her R1S SUV

UPDATE: A Rivian spokesperson confirmed that the R1S owner in the photo is the company's VP for Hardware Engineering, Vidya Rajagopalan, adding that R1S deliveries are ongoing. "We continue to ramp R1S into our production line and are actively making deliveries of this vehicle," the representative said. Deliveries of the...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy