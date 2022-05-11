ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Has the Most Pleasant Towing Experience Ever

By Brian Silvestro
Road & Track
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Ford, 75 percent of F-150 owners use their trucks to tow. So when it came time to build the F-150 Lightning, towing was a top priority for Ford's engineers. With a maximum tow rating of 10,000 pounds, the all-electric Ford is on par with its gas-powered siblings, able to...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Ford Trucks#Towing#Vehicles
