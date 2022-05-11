2022 Ford F-150 Lightning - Photos From Every Angle

BMW - and Mercedes, for that matter - is these days better known for its engine building than its chassis tuning. That's not to say that its cars no longer handle well, but the focus in Bavaria seems to have shifted to favor the powerplants more. We're not complaining too much because these engines are truly spectacular. Not only do they provide exceptional performance from the factory, but they're highly responsive to tuning too. Evidence of this can be seen in the video below, where a BMW M3 Competition xDrive, tuned by Infinitas with a Stage 1 kit, seems to only slow its acceleration once the limiter forces it to.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO