Groundbreaking set for new West Fargo Fire Department headquarters

(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol is urging all motorists to travel with care thanks to high winds occurring across the state. "During these conditions, high-profile, long-load type, and permitted over dimensional vehicles have restricted travel," said NDHP Sergeant Wade Kadrmas in a statement released to WDAY Radio. "North Dakota law restricts movement for these vehicles when wind or other conditions may cause the vehicle or attachment to swerve, whip, sway, or fail to follow in the path of the towing vehicle."
