Groundbreaking set for new West Fargo Fire Department headquarters

(Grand Forks, ND) -- The North Dakota Supreme Court is set to hear an appeal from the man accused of murdering Grand Forks Officer Cody Holte and his own mother. Salamah Pendleton is appealing his conviction on two murder charges after the May 2020 shooting. He was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole for the murder of Holte and life in prison for the murder of his mother, Lola Moore. He was also sentenced to 20 years each for the attempted murders of Sergeant Kelly McLean and Corporal Ron Nord, and five years for each count of terrorizing and reckless endangerment.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO