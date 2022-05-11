ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Fargo, ND

Groundbreaking set for new West Fargo Fire Department headquarters

By Kyle Cornell
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(West Fargo, ND) -- A project years in the making is almost set to begin in West Fargo. Fire Chief Dan Fuller has told WDAY News First that on May 25th at 9 a.m, ground...

www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Badlhill Dam to temporarily increase water release rate

(Valley City, ND) -- The U.S Army Corps of Engineers are looking to increase the amount of water released from Baldhill Dam. Officials say 2.5 inches of rain is causing space concerns. The move to lower dam levels by 4,500 cubic feet of water per second would create more space now to allow for more fine control for future rain events.Officials say they will maintain water levels near 16.5 feet for the several days.
VALLEY CITY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Sanford Ambulance to host EMS Week event Monday

(Fargo, ND) -- Sanford Ambulance is set to host an EMS Week celebration on Monday to showcase Sanford Ambulance and other area first responders. “EMS Week is a time to recognize our emergency medical service providers for the important work they do in our community each day,” says Tim Meyer, Sanford Ambulance senior director of emergency services. “I am tremendously proud of the exceptional care our emergency responders provide to the residents of the communities we serve.”
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Otter Tail Power Company working to restore power for thousands

(Fergus Falls, MN) -- Thursday evening’s severe weather has resulted in prolonged outages for more than 24,000 Otter Tail Power Company customers primarily in Minnesota and South Dakota. "With significant damage to equipment, including more than 250 broken poles, the company anticipates that it may take most of the...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Fargo, ND
West Fargo, ND
Government
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Otter Tail County: Barn fire leads to 1,000 livestock deaths

(Otter Tail County, MN) -- Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says multiple fire agencies responded to a barn fire with livestock inside. The Henning Fire Department says more than 1,000 goats and a litter of puppies were inside the barn, which was fully engulfed in flames upon the department's arrival. The barn, along with a loafing shed and a milking parlor, were completely destroyed by the fire. The department says no animals survived the blaze.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

New special court for veterans being established in Grand Forks

(Grand Forks, ND) -- A new special court for veterans is being established in Grand Forks. North Dakota's first-of-its-kind treatment court would target behavior when judging criminal actions by veterans. Veterans treatment court coordinator Kim Higgs expects the court to begin seeing cases late this summer. Higgs says many veterans...
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Storms rage from South Dakota through Wahpeton, east into Minnesota lakes country

(Fargo, ND) -- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is confirming one death after severe storms hit several areas of the state. About 50 National Guard members were activated Thursday night to assist in areas with extensive damage. Dozens of storm-related injuries have been reported, some critical. Noem visited Castlewood yesterday and is planning other stops in Hamlin, Deuel, and Codington Counties.
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#Fences#Urban Construction#Wday News First#The City Commission
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Beulah teen found in Knife River

(Beulah, ND) -- Police in Beulah say the body of a missing teen has been found. The body of Tyler Schaeffer was recovered Wednesday night from the Knife River. Authorities believe Schaeffer's death was an accident and that there may have been non-illicit substances involved, and say there is no indication of foul play.
BEULAH, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Highway Patrol warning travelers of high winds

(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol is urging all motorists to travel with care thanks to high winds occurring across the state. "During these conditions, high-profile, long-load type, and permitted over dimensional vehicles have restricted travel," said NDHP Sergeant Wade Kadrmas in a statement released to WDAY Radio. "North Dakota law restricts movement for these vehicles when wind or other conditions may cause the vehicle or attachment to swerve, whip, sway, or fail to follow in the path of the towing vehicle."
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Police share some capabilities of their body cameras

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is sharing some of the functions of the body cameras they wear while on the job. The department wanted the ability to record interactions with the public, while simultaneously not exceeding the perceptive abilities of the officers in the field. "We don't want...
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Federal report shows 12 Indian Boarding Schools located in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- A new report from the U.S. Department of the Interior shows that 12 Indian Boarding Schools were located in North Dakota. The federal report was released Wednesday and investigates the history of Indian Boarding Schools and plans the department has to correct the wrongs against Native Americans. The North Dakota schools housed children from all five of the main Native American Tribes in the state.
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Supreme Court to hear Pendleton appeal

(Grand Forks, ND) -- The North Dakota Supreme Court is set to hear an appeal from the man accused of murdering Grand Forks Officer Cody Holte and his own mother. Salamah Pendleton is appealing his conviction on two murder charges after the May 2020 shooting. He was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole for the murder of Holte and life in prison for the murder of his mother, Lola Moore. He was also sentenced to 20 years each for the attempted murders of Sergeant Kelly McLean and Corporal Ron Nord, and five years for each count of terrorizing and reckless endangerment.
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Business Dean Scott Beaulier leaves NDSU for University of Wyoming’s College of Business.

(Fargo, ND) -- NDSU's Dean of the College of Business Dr. Scott Beaulier is moving from the Midwest to the University of Wyoming. The info comes from Dr. Beaulier, who held the tile of 'the youngest dean in America' six years ago. He is the winning candidate among five finalists for the Dean's title at the University of Wyoming's College of Business.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Anglers preparing for Minnesota fishing opener

(St. Paul, MN) -- Anglers are preparing for Minnesota's fishing opener. The season starts Saturday and the opener is a unique Minnesota tradition. The state Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Manager Brad Parsons says fish may be shallower and could respond better to live bait. Parsons also says smaller lakes...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several hundred abortion activists rally in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's streets turned pink following hundreds of abortion activists voicing their opposition against signals from the U.S Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. "I think the turnout is absolutely amazing," said abortion activist Madison Ziegler, "It just proves that people want legal accessible abortion and that...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

SoCal Fire: 20 homes destroyed, 11 damaged in wildfires

(Laguna Niguel, CA) -- The fire burning along the coast of Southern California's Orange County is tearing through high-end neighborhoods. By Thursday night, the Coastal Fire has destroyed at least 20 homes and damaged eleven, many of them multi-million dollar mansions. The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon, driven by high winds between Laguna Beach and Laguna Niguel. It's 15-percent contained, and mandatory evacuation orders are still in place.
ENVIRONMENT
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

South Fargo stabbing suspect officially charged in court

(Fargo, ND) -- A stabbing suspect is officially charged in court in connection with a felony robbery and aggravated assault in south Fargo. Jonathon Peterson was arrested Monday and is being held in the Beltrami County Jail in Minnesota. Police say the 23-year-old is being charged in the May 6th...
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy