Los Angeles, CA

Kempe scores in OT, Kings lead Oilers 3-2 in playoff series

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Los Angeles Kings a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers...

ktvz.com

KTVZ

Comeback Rangers ready to face Penguins in Game 7

The New York Rangers were on the brink of elimination when they came back from Pittsburgh earlier in the week after two bad losses on the road. After two spirited comeback wins, they return home for a deciding Game 7 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night with some momentum on their side. Clawing back from a deficit is nothing new for these Rangers. They had 27 comeback wins during the regular season which was just two fewer than league-leading Florida. The Penguins could get a boost with the possible return of injured players Sidney Crosby, Tristan Jarry and Rickard Rakell.
NHL
KTVZ

Raanta proves ready for top role in Hurricanes’ playoff push

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta has proven critical to the team’s chances as they advance in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Raanta was pressed into No. 1 duties to start the playoffs with Frederik Andersen dealing with a lower-body injury. The 33-year-old had never started a playoff game before this series. But he allowed two goals in 70 shots in his first two playoff wins against the Bruins. He closed the series with 27 saves in a 3-2 win in Game 7. The Hurricanes will next face the New York Rangers in the second round.
RALEIGH, NC
KTVZ

Domi, Raanta help Hurricanes close out Bruins 3-2 in Game 7

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Max Domi scored twice in the second period while Antti Raanta had 27 saves to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 to win the deciding Game 7 of their first-round playoff series. Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, Carolina advanced to the second round to face the winner of Sunday’s Game 7 between the New York Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Jake DeBrusk scored a second-period goal for the Bruins, while David Pastrnak had one with 21.7 seconds left with Boston having pulled Jeremy Swayman for the extra attacker. Swayman had 28 saves for Boston.
RALEIGH, NC
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning advance with Game 7 road win over Leafs

TORONTO — When the Lightning acquired forward Nick Paul at the trade deadline, general manager Julien BriseBois said his game was made for the playoffs. And with the Lightning’s season on the line, it was Paul — one of just two players in the Tampa Bay lineup playing in his first postseason — who was the difference in sending the reigning back-to-back Stanley Cup champions on to the second round.
TAMPA, FL
KTVZ

McDavid, Smith lead Oilers to 2-0 win over Kings in Game 7

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers advanced through to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, beating the Los Angeles Kings 2-0 in Game 7. Cody Ceci also scored and Mike Smith made 28 saves for his second shutout of the playoffs for the Oilers, who last won a Game 7 in 1998 and celebrated their first playoff series win since 2017. Jonathan Quick made 39 saves for the Kings, who have not won a playoff series since they won their second Stanley Cup in 2014 — also the last year they won a series in a Game 7.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVZ

Panarin lifts Rangers past Penguins 4-3 in OT in Game 7

NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. Evan Rodrigues had a goal and an assist and Jake Guentzel and Danton Heinen also scored for the Penguins, who were ousted in the first playoff series for the fourth straight year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTVZ

LEADING OFF: Astros aim to match team mark of 12 wins in row

Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros try for their 12th straight win Saturday, which would tie the team record. Altuve homered on the first pitch of the game Friday night as the Astros won their 11th in a row, beating Washington 6-1. Houston, which began play in 1962 as a National League expansion team called the Colt .45s, has won 12 straight three times — in 1999, 2004 and 2018. The Astros won the series opener in manager Dusty Baker’s first game back at Nationals Park since being fired as Washington’s skipper after the 2017 season — that was the year the Nats won their second straight NL East title.
HOUSTON, TX
KTVZ

Haji Wright scores in 7th straight game for Antalyaspor

American forward Haji Wright has extended his scoring streak to seven games by helping Antalyaspor to a 4-2 win at Kasımpaşa in the Turkish league. A 24-year-old from Los Angeles, Wright increased his season total to 14 goals in 31 league matches. He has eight goals in his past seven games. Wright intercepted a clearance by goalkeeper Erdem Canpolat inside the penalty area and scored into the empty goal for a 3-1 lead in the 53rd minute. Wright also hit the crossbar in second-half stoppage time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVZ

Astros push winning streak to 11, roll past Nationals 6-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jose Altuve homered on the first pitch of the game, Yordan Alvarez and Yuli Gurriel also homered and the Houston Astros extended their winning streak to 11 games with a 6-1 rout of the Washington Nationals. Houston manager Dusty Baker won in his first game back at Nationals Park since his firing after two seasons. He led Washington to consecutive NL East titles in 2016 and 2017. Framber Valdez allowed one run over 7 2/3 innings to earn his first victory since April 7. Washington has lost seven of its last nine and is 4-14 at home. Its 11-23 record after 34 games is its worst since starting 9-25 in 2007.
WASHINGTON, DC
KTVZ

3 CFL teams cancel opening practices amid work stoppage

TORONTO (AP) — Three Canadian Football league teams canceled their opening training-camp practices Sunday, a day after the league and players union broke off negotiations on a collective bargaining agreement. The Montreal Alouettes, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts canceled practices, with more teams expected to follow suit. The previous CBA expired at midnight, with the CFL Players’ Association directing players from seven of the nine teams to participate in a work stoppage beginning at 12:01 a.m. EDT Sunday. Players with the Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders reported to their camps because they will not be in a legal strike position under Alberta laws until later this month. The lone previous CFL strike came in 1974 and was resolved before the start of the season.
FOOTBALL

