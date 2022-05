A 67 year old Greene County, Tennessee man is dead and a TBI investigation is underway after firefighters battling a blaze in a home near Limestone in Greene County discovered the body of 67 year old James Catchings. According to the Sheriffs Department, the fire broke out Wednesday evening near Crockett Timbers. The Limestone and Nolichuckey Volunteer Fire Departments along with several others responded to the structure fire, which is now being investigated by the TBI’s Bomb and Arson Division.

GREENE COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO