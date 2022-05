Helen Shirota-Benevides presented with BSA Legacy Leaders Award

Rosita Paco Corpuz, 87, of Hilo died April 20 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in the Philippines, she was retired from Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corp. and a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation 8:30-9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church. Funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Homelani Memorial Park, Ilima Section. Casual attire. Survived by sons, Joey (Clarina) Corpuz and Jerry Corpuz of Los Angeles, Raymond Corpuz of Hilo; daughters, Josephine Corpuz and Juvy Corpuz of Los Angeles, Judy (Alex) Nicolas and Jeanie Corpuz of Hilo; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; nieces and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

HILO, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO