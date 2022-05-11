Mike Tyson Won’t Be Charged After SFO Altercation

Newsom Proposes The Ironically Named $18B “Inflation Relief Package”. (Sacramento, CA) –What the Governor calls financial relief to help offset the higher costs Californians are facing could be on its way. Governor Gavin Newsom today introduced an 18-billion dollar inflation relief package to get money into the pockets of Californians. The package includes direct payments to help address increasing costs due to global inflation and past-due water and utility bills, free public transit, money for health care workers, middle-class health care subsidies, and waiving child care fees for families. Newsom says the package would provide support to struggling folks and those still recovering from the pandemic. In addition, California’s minimum wage is set to increase to 15-50 per hour for all workers on January 1st, 2023.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO