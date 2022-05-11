ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bruno, CA

Mike Tyson Won’t Be Charged After SFO Altercation

KABC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(San Bruno, CA) — No charges will be filed against former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson after an altercation at San Francisco International Airport...

www.kabc.com

Related
KABC

Is This A Surprise To Newsom And Legislature: 60% Of California In Extreme Drought

(San Diego, CA) — Sixty-percent of California is now in extreme drought. The portion of the State in extreme drought status, the second worst level, has gone from 40-percent to 60-percent in the last week. While there are no exceptional drought categories in California, 95-percent of the State is in severe or extreme drought. San Diego County continues to be in the five-percent of California in moderate drought, but the entire State is in some sort of drought status.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KABC

Casino Owner Presents $5K Surprise Bonus To Employees

(Las Vegas, NV) — The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is surprising its employees with an “unprecedented” five-thousand-dollar bonus. The casino said it gave out the one-time bonus during an event celebrating private equity firm Blackstone’s almost decade of owning the property before it’s sold. The bonus was given as companies try to keep employee retention stable through a tight labor market.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KABC

Electric Company Reports “Circuit Activity” Around Start Of Coastal Fire

(Laguna Niguel, CA) — Southern California Edison is reporting electrical “circuit activity” occurred around the time the so-called Coastal Fire started burning between Laguna Niguel and Laguna Beach. KTLA obtained a copy of the report submitted to the California Public Utilities Commission. The electricity supply company said they submitted the report “out of an abundance of caution” so state regulators can conduct their own investigation. Last year, the utility received more than half-a-billion dollars in fines and penalties for its role in five wildfires in 2017 and 2018.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
KABC

Newsom budget proposes doling out more of your money, making inflation worse

Newsom Proposes The Ironically Named $18B “Inflation Relief Package”. (Sacramento, CA) –What the Governor calls financial relief to help offset the higher costs Californians are facing could be on its way. Governor Gavin Newsom today introduced an 18-billion dollar inflation relief package to get money into the pockets of Californians. The package includes direct payments to help address increasing costs due to global inflation and past-due water and utility bills, free public transit, money for health care workers, middle-class health care subsidies, and waiving child care fees for families. Newsom says the package would provide support to struggling folks and those still recovering from the pandemic. In addition, California’s minimum wage is set to increase to 15-50 per hour for all workers on January 1st, 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KABC

Buscaino quits LA Mayor race, backs Caruso

(Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino is dropping out of the race to be the next L-A mayor. He’s endorsing Rick Caruso, who’s a billionaire developer hovering near the front of the pack of that race. Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass is also a top contender. Also running are L-A City Attorney Mike Feuer and L-A City Councilman Kevin De Leon.
LOS ANGELES, CA

