Colorado State

School tip line reports up for third straight month

By DAVID MULLEN david.mullen@gazette.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalls to Colorado's anonymous tip line, Safe2Tell, increased for a third consecutive month in April, the Colorado Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday. In all, 1,917 reports were made in April, 4%...

Denver business leaders applaud unemployment insurance relief

More than 900 business leaders and government officials applauded loudly Thursday when Gov. Jared Polis said the legislature had provided $600 million to offset unemployment insurance loans the state had to take to cover the massive spike in jobless numbers during the pandemic. It was likely a grateful acknowledgement the...
DENVER, CO
BIDLACK | Legislative session ends with good results

A recent Colorado Politics article does an excellent job of summarizing the end of the Colorado state legislature’s session for this year. The idea of a limited number of days in a legislative session is an interesting one to a guy like me, a political scientist who mostly focused on national-level politics during my academic career. Given that the US congress is a full-time kind of creature, it seemed odd to me that so many states limit the time their legislators can sit in session.
COLORADO STATE
Income-restricted housing now resides in transformed Denver historic landmark building

The newly restored Pancratia Hall has been converted into 74 income-restricted units for households earning 30-80% of Denver's area median income. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and City Council member Kevin Flynn attended a grand opening for the housing units on the Loretto Heights campus late Thursday afternoon. The building was originally build in 1929 and earned its historical landmark designation last year.
DENVER, CO
2022 SESSION: Majority pushes sweeping agenda, minority sees limited success

Democrats at the state Capitol pushed a slew of policy priorities they said would save Coloradans money, increase public safety and boost education, and with the party holding the majority in both the House and Senate — in addition to the governor’s seat — their agenda achieved relatively easy success in the recently-concluded 2022 session.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Supreme Court considers appeal from JUUL executives in AG's lawsuit

The Colorado Supreme Court will consider an appeal from four executives of e-cigarette manufacturer JUUL who claim that the attorney general cannot hold them personally liable in state court for recklessly advertising addictive products to children. Attorney General Phil Weiser originally filed a sprawling lawsuit in mid-2020 accusing JUUL Labs,...
COLORADO STATE
Appeals court denies request to block voter-approved minimum price for cigarettes

The state's second-highest court rejected a Littleton woman's request to block the portion of a voter-approved ballot initiative that established a minimum price for cigarettes. Jennifer Ann Smith filed suit against the state of Colorado and multiple officials following the passage of Proposition EE in the 2020 election. A key...
DENVER, CO
Colorado COVID cases tick up as experts study crisis standards

COVID-19 cases in Colorado have continued to tick upward over the past month and the state's positivity rate is at its highest point since mid-February. State modeling predicts a surge but to a smaller extent than previous waves, and state experts are working to update the state's emergency hospital standards before an anticipated fall and winter wave.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Springs Gazette: Rep. Don Coram crafts bills to benefit himself

Republican state Sen. Don Coram abuses his role for personal gain. Imagine what he might do if Colorado’s Congressional House District 3 puts him in the U.S. House of Representatives. Coram, in his mid-70s, wants the Republican nomination for U.S. House District 3. He’s challenging U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado medical experts approve changes to hospital crisis standards

Four months ago, the omicron variant ripped through Colorado. As much as 10% of the state was sick at one time in early January, and hospital staff were not spared. Between infections in their own ranks and intense patient pressure upon emergency rooms, facilities found themselves at one of their most critical points of the pandemic.
COLORADO STATE
Polis slams decision allowing Xcel Energy to recoup $509 million

Gov. Jared Polis on Friday expressed frustration after an an administrative law judge ruled Xcel Energy could recoup from customers some $500 million to cover natural gas costs stemming from a February 2021 winter storm. In a statement, Polis slammed the decision, noting "extra costs could have been avoided by...
COLORADO STATE
CO PO Calendar May 16-22

CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
COLORADO STATE

