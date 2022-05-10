School tip line reports up for third straight month

A recent Colorado Politics article does an excellent job of summarizing the end of the Colorado state legislature’s session for this year. The idea of a limited number of days in a legislative session is an interesting one to a guy like me, a political scientist who mostly focused on national-level politics during my academic career. Given that the US congress is a full-time kind of creature, it seemed odd to me that so many states limit the time their legislators can sit in session.

COLORADO STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO