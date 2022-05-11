ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Channel 4 Strikes YouTube Deal; Sky Arts Series; Post-Production Launch; WBD Spain Series; Indielab — Global Briefs

By Jesse Whittock
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JoTtW_0faA42hA00

Click here to read the full article.

Channel 4 Puts 1,000 Hours Of Shows On YouTube

British broadcaster Channel 4 has signed a deal with YouTube to put 1,000 hours of programming on the Google-owned streaming platform. The agreement expands on an existing partnership between the companies and will allow Channel 4 to sell its own advertising around the show — a first-of-its-kind deal in the UK and Europe. Shows will begin rolling out this month and include 8 Out Of 10 Cats ; Location, Location, Location ; Nikki Grahame: Who Is She? , SAS: Who Dares Wins and The Dog House. Selected titles will be made available 30 days after their first broadcast on Channel 4 or younger sibling network E4. Channel 4 has been following a five-year ‘Future 4’ strategy to supercharge digital revenues, and its management believes today’s deal represents a “major step” in that process.

Sky Orders Children’s Authors Series ‘Wonderland’; Abacus Media Rights To Sell

Sky Arts has ordered four-part literary documentary series Wonderland . The Odyssey Television show, directed and produced by Adrian Munsey ( E. M. Forster: His Longest Journey ) looks at the pain behind the personal stories acclaimed children’s authors such as Arthur Ransome, A. A. Milne, J.M. Barrie, Rudyard Kipling, Lewis Carroll and Beatrix Potter. It will combine biography, literary extracts and moments from films made from their works. UK-based distributor Abacus Media Rights has taken worldwide sales rights.

London Creative Studio Launches Scripted TV Post-Production Arm

Soho creative studio Unit has launched a scripted TV post-production arm, Unit Scripted. The operation will offer end-to-end craft-led services such as color grading, online and online VFX. Post industry veterans Louise Stevenson, Dan Coles, Sion Penny and Greg Elston will oversee the division as Head of Scripted, Senior Colorist, Head of Online and Post-Producer, respectively.

Warner Bros Discovery Starts Production On Spanish TNT Original

Spanish comedy drama No Me Gusta Conductir has gone into production this week. The six-part Warner Bros Discovery series, which is for local channel TNT Spain, follows Juan Diego Botto as university professor trying to get a driving licence aged 40. It is based on the personal experiences of screenwriter and director Borja Cobeaga and will debut towards the end of this year. Sayaka Producciones is producing.

UK Producer Incubator Indielab Unveils 2022 Cohort

British indie producer incubator Indielab has revealed the 15 companies joining its cohort for this year. They comprise At Land Productions, Brown Bred Productions, Chalk Productions, Frieda, Goat Films, Gold Wala, Montrose Pictures, Osprey Television, Other Productions, Oxford Films Glasgow, Studio Crook, Studio Something, Telesgop, Tyrone Productions and Zandland Films. The fledgling companies will be provided with training in business planing and investment readiness and offer their bosses access to top-level UK figures.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Amber Ruffin & Jenny Hagel Strike Overall Deal With Universal Television & Launch Production Company Straight To Cards

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Amber Ruffin and her writing/producing partner Jenny Hagel are expanding their relationship with NBCUniversal. The pair, who are behind Peacock’s late-night variety series The Amber Ruffin Show, have struck an overall deal with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. The duo, who also write on Late Night with Seth Meyers, will develop and produce series for the studio. They are also launching their own production company – Straight To Cards. They have hired Justin McGriff, who is a producer on The Amber Ruffin show, as a creative executive for the company. He has...
NFL
Deadline

BBC One Greenlights ‘Granite Harbour’; UKTV Adds More ‘Richardsons’; NATPE Budapest Exhibitors; ‘Let Love Rule’ Sale — Global Briefs

Click here to read the full article. BBC One greenlights Aberdeen-set drama ‘Granite Harbour’ BBC One has greenlit Granite Harbour, a three-part Scotland-set drama series featuring rising talents Romario Simpson (Small Axe) and Hannah Donaldson (Annika). The show from LA Productions centers on the story of Lance Corporal Davis Lindo, who arrives in Aberdeen as a new recruit to Police Scotland. Having completed his final tour with the Royal Military Police, Lindo dreams of being a detective at New Scotland Yard. However, he finds himself being sent to train as a Detective Constable in the North East of Scotland, he must quickly adapt...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Indiecan Entertainment Launches Genre-Focused Distribution Arm With Six International Titles

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Avi Federgreen’s Indiecan Entertainment is launching a genre-focused distribution arm, hot on the heels of releasing Junta Yamaguchi’s time paradox comedy Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes. Red Water Entertainment will serve as a home for genre cinema from around the world, focused on bringing North American audiences high-quality cinema with no language or regional barriers. It will work primarily in the horror, science fiction and action genres, but will release films from the vast spectrum that the term ‘genre’ encompasses. “There’s a lot of wonderful genre cinema that never sees the light of day in North...
NFL
Deadline

UK Boxing Pic ‘Prizefighter: The Life Of Jem Belcher’ Heads To Amazon Prime But Post-Production Marred By Infighting & Late Payments

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Prime has quietly picked up domestic rights to UK boxing movie Prizefighter: The Life Of Jem Belcher. Also kept relatively quiet has been the casting of Oscar winner Russell Crowe in a key supporting role alongside protagonists Matt Hookings, Ray Winstone, Marton Csokas, Jodhi May, Steven Berkoff and Julian Glover. Set at the turn of the 19th century, the movie charts the story of a gifted young boxer (played by Hookings) who fought his way to becoming champion of England under the watchful eye of trainer and surrogate father Bill Warr (played by Winstone). The feature has...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudyard Kipling
Person
Nikki Grahame
Person
Arthur Ransome
Person
Beatrix Potter
Deadline

‘Los Montaner’ Gives Teaser Trailer For Disney+ Series On Famous Latin American Family

Click here to read the full article. They’re one of the most famous families in Latin America. Now, the rest of the world beckons, as the Montaner family is launching a new reality series on Disney+. Coming to Disney+ later this year, Los Montaner is a new Disney+ original documentary series. It takes audiences inside the day-to-day life of the Montaner family’s most intimate moments including weddings, births, and celebrations, as well as, providing the audience with a behind-the-scenes look at their artistic careers. Los Montaner follows the iconic family of the Montaners: Ricardo, Marlene, Mau, Ricky and Evaluna, and their significant...
TV SERIES
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Deadline

TV Series Cancellations 2022: Photo Gallery

Click here to read the full article. On the eve of the 2022 Upfronts, broadcast networks canceled more than a dozen series, adding to a long list of TV shows that have ended in the past year, are about to wrap or are going dark in 2023. The gallery above contains a compendium of the cancellations going back to August, including Black-ish, This Is Us, Magnum P.I., Mr. Mayor, Dynasty, Kenan and many, many more. Click on the gallery above to see them all. Series from broadcast networks are listed first, and the rest — from cable, streamers and syndication — are posted in alphabetical order. Deadline will be updating this gallery as other cancellations for broadcast, cable, streaming and syndication are announced, so check back often. More from DeadlineCancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 SeasonABC's New Series 'Rookie: Feds' & 'Not Dead Yet' Undergo Casting Changes As Part Of Creative TweaksFriday Ratings: 'WWE Smackdown', 'Shark' Tank Lead The Nightly Demo WarsBest of DeadlineOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & MoreTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Shows Ending In 2022 & Beyond
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Bros#Television#Rts#Sky Arts Series#Post Production Launch#Wbd Spain Series#Indielab#Channel 4 Puts#British#Google#Sas#The Dog House#Worldwi
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

‘Pivoting’ Canceled By Fox In Nail-Biter After One Season

Click here to read the full article. Fox’s Pivoting will not be returning for a second season. The surprising cancellation comes after lengthy negotiations between the network and studio Warner Bros Television. Pivoting, starring Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q, had been considered a strong bet for renewal. A favorite of the Fox brass, the show had a rare 100% on Rotten Tomatoes as one of the best-reviewed new broadcast series and also was a strong performer on Hulu, which the network has been able to monetize. TV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Shows Ending In 2022 & Beyond In the immediate aftermath of...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
Deadline

FX Summer Premiere Dates: ‘Reservation Dogs’, ‘What We Do In The Shadows’, New Series ‘The Old Man’ & ‘The Bear’, More

Click here to read the full article. FX has its summer plans. The network today revealed premiere dates for eight new or returning series including the debut of Jeff Bridges-led drama The Old Man, new Hulu comedy The Bear and Ryan Reynolds docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, along with fresh seasons of What We Do in the Shadows, Reservation Dogs and American Horror Stories.  Here are the dates and where the series will air or stream. Synopses of the new shows follow: June 16: The Old Man, new drama on FX June 23: The Bear, new comedy exclusively on Hulu July 12: What We Do in the Shadows, Season 4 on FX July 21: American...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Netflix Exploring Live Streaming For First Time; Plans To Roll Out For Unscripted Series & Stand-Up Specials

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is going live for the first time. Deadline understands that the streamer is exploring the launch of live streaming. It plans to roll out the capability, which Netflix confirmed was in the early stages of development, for its swathe of unscripted shows and stand-up specials. It would mean that Netflix would be able to use it for live voting for competition series and talent contests such as its upcoming dance competition series Dance 100 from The Circle producer Studio Lambert. Similarly, it could use it if it decides to bring back its Netflix Is A...
NFL
Deadline

‘Vogue’ Cornish Pub Landlords Triumph Over Legal Threat By Condé Nast

Click here to read the full article. In a victory that will warm the hearts of those championing ‘the little guy’ everywhere, the owners of a pub in the Cornwall countryside, tucked away in the south-westerly most corner of the UK, have stood firm against Condé Nast in a battle about the pub name – and it is the global publisher who has now stood down. Mark and Rachel Graham, owners of The Star Inn at Vogue, which they named after the hamlet where it is situated soon after purchasing the business 17 years ago, received a letter from Conde Nast’s...
NFL
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘True Lies’ Reboot Picked Up To Series By CBS, Capping 6-Year Journey For McG & Bringing 20th TV Back On The Network

Click here to read the full article. It took an extra day but True Lies, which had been expected to get a nod yesterday, along with CBS’ other new series orders, is officially picked up to series. As Deadline reported yesterday, the reboot of James Cameron’s hit 1994 action comedy movie, from Matt Nix, McG, Cameron and 20th Television, is targeted for midseason. It joins CBS’ other newly picked up hourlong series, Fire Country, East New York and So Help Me Todd, which are expected to be on the fall schedule. It is no surprise that CBS and True Lies studio...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Upfronts 2022: Fox Goes Down To The Wire On ‘9-1-1’, ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ & ‘The Resident’ Renewals – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE SATURDAY PM: Forty-one hours before Fox is to present its 2022-23 slate to advertisers in New York, the network still does not have its top drama series, 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star and The Resident, locked in for next season. This is a throwback to some 11th hour Two and a Half Men renewals we had years ago that also closed hours before CBS’ upfront presentation. From what I hear, the situation is not as dramatic in this case, it seems like the network focused its attention on the tough decisions and bubble show...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Hulu Passes On ‘Rodham’; 20th TV Is Shopping The Project With Claire Danes & Dakota Fanning Attached

Click here to read the full article. Hulu has opted to pass on Rodham, an alternative history drama series about Hillary Rodham Clinton that had been in development at the streamer since 2020. Studio 20th Television is shopping the project to other streamers, however, with Claire Danes and Dakota Fanning “creatively attached,” sources close to the project confirm to Deadline. The project, described as a provocative take on one of the most famous female American politicians of the past two decades, is based on the book by Curtis Sittenfeld. It comes from The Affair co-creator Sarah Treem, 20th TV and Warren...
NFL
Deadline

Julie Plec Mourns “Red Wedding” Day Of Cancellations After ‘Legacies’, ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ & ‘The Endgame’ Axed; Tips Hat To The CW Amid Shift – Update

Click here to read the full article. Julie Plec has probably had better days. UPDATED with comments about The CW.  The venerable showrunner has suffered three cancellations of shows that she exec produces: Legacies and Roswell, New Mexico on The CW and The Endgame on NBC. “It’s the Red Wedding at WBTV/CW today,” she tweeted. “Much more to say, but not today. Loads of gratitude coming for fans and cast and crew in future tweets. But today, we mourn.” The Originals spinoff Legacies, which comes from Warner Bros. TV and CBS Studios, was canceled after four seasons. Similarly, Roswell, New Mexico will end...
ROSWELL, NM
Deadline

Deadline

80K+
Followers
29K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy