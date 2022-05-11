‘The Crow’ Reboot With Bill Skarsgård & FKA Twigs Heads To Market With FilmNation — Cannes Hot Package

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : The anticipated reboot of cult classic The Crow is heading to the Cannes market with FilmNation Entertainment where it will be among the hot packages.

It and Eternals star Bill Skarsgård will star with singer-actress FKA twigs ( Honeyboy ) in the modern reimagining of James O’Barr’s graphic novel about a brutally murdered man who comes back to life as an undead avenger of his and his fiancée’s murder.

Director Alex Proyas brought the story to the screen in 1994’s The Crow , which starred the late Brandon Lee, and became a cult classic. That film spawned multiple sequels.

This time around Rupert Sanders ( Snow White And The Huntsman ) will direct from a script by Zach Baylin ( King Richard ). Producers are Molly Hassell ( Terminal ), Victor Hadida ( Resident Evil ), John Jencks ( Honest Thief ), and Edward R. Pressman, producer of American Psycho , Wall Street and the 1994 Crow.

Filming is due to get underway this summer in Czech Republic (Prague) and Germany (various locations).

CAA Media Finance reps domestic on the revenge-thriller. FilmNation is repping international.

FilmNation is bringing a bumper slate to Cannes this year, including Riz Ahmed and Jessie Buckley sci-fi romance Fingernails , as we revealed yesterday, as well as noir thriller Knox Goes Away , which Michael Keaton will star in and direct, and Woody Harrelson thriller Last Breath .

Sanders is repped by CAA, Grandview and Independent Talent Group. Skarsgard is repped by WME, Magnolia Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein. FKA twigs is repped by UTA.