‘The Crow’ Reboot With Bill Skarsgård & FKA Twigs Heads To Market With FilmNation — Cannes Hot Package

By Andreas Wiseman
Deadline
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : The anticipated reboot of cult classic The Crow is heading to the Cannes market with FilmNation Entertainment where it will be among the hot packages.

It and Eternals star Bill Skarsgård will star with singer-actress FKA twigs ( Honeyboy ) in the modern reimagining of James O’Barr’s graphic novel about a brutally murdered man who comes back to life as an undead avenger of his and his fiancée’s murder.

Director Alex Proyas brought the story to the screen in 1994’s The Crow , which starred the late Brandon Lee, and became a cult classic. That film spawned multiple sequels.

This time around Rupert Sanders ( Snow White And The Huntsman ) will direct from a script by Zach Baylin ( King Richard ). Producers are Molly Hassell ( Terminal ), Victor Hadida ( Resident Evil ), John Jencks ( Honest Thief ), and Edward R. Pressman, producer of American Psycho , Wall Street and the 1994 Crow.

Filming is due to get underway this summer in Czech Republic (Prague) and Germany (various locations).

CAA Media Finance reps domestic on the revenge-thriller. FilmNation is repping international.

FilmNation is bringing a bumper slate to Cannes this year, including Riz Ahmed and Jessie Buckley sci-fi romance Fingernails , as we revealed yesterday, as well as noir thriller Knox Goes Away , which Michael Keaton will star in and direct, and Woody Harrelson thriller Last Breath .

Sanders is repped by CAA, Grandview and Independent Talent Group. Skarsgard is repped by WME, Magnolia Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein. FKA twigs is repped by UTA.

Country
Germany
Deadline

‘Bel-Air’ Star Jabari Banks Signs With WME

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Bel-Air breakout star Jabari Banks has signed with WME. Banks made his acting debut in the Peacock series, a dramatic retelling of the 1990’s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, in the lead role of Will Smith. Series co-showrunner Rasheed Newson sang Banks’ praises at Deadline’s Contenders Television event last month. “If I can brag on Jabari for a quick second here: There’s what you see on screen and that’s talent and that’s great but that’s not the entire job,” Newson said. “You’re No. 1 on the call sheet and you have to show up at 5...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

TV Series Cancellations 2022: Photo Gallery

Click here to read the full article. On the eve of the 2022 Upfronts, broadcast networks canceled more than a dozen series, adding to a long list of TV shows that have ended in the past year, are about to wrap or are going dark in 2023. The gallery above contains a compendium of the cancellations going back to August, including Black-ish, This Is Us, Magnum P.I., Mr. Mayor, Dynasty, Kenan and many, many more. Click on the gallery above to see them all. Series from broadcast networks are listed first, and the rest — from cable, streamers and syndication — are posted in alphabetical order. Deadline will be updating this gallery as other cancellations for broadcast, cable, streaming and syndication are announced, so check back often. More from DeadlineCancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 SeasonABC's New Series 'Rookie: Feds' & 'Not Dead Yet' Undergo Casting Changes As Part Of Creative TweaksFriday Ratings: 'WWE Smackdown', 'Shark' Tank Lead The Nightly Demo WarsBest of DeadlineOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & MoreTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Shows Ending In 2022 & Beyond
TV SERIES
Deadline

Bruce MacVittie Dies: ‘The Sopranos’, ‘Law & Order’, ‘American Buffalo’ Actor Was 65

Click here to read the full article. Bruce MacVittie, a prolific New York stage actor who made his Broadway debut opposite Al Pacino in a 1983 production of David Mamet’s American Buffalo and became familiar to television viewers through roles on The Sopranos, Law & Order and As The World Turns, died May 7 at a hospital in New York City. He was 65. His death was announced by his wife, Carol Ochs, to The New York Times. A cause has not been determined. MacVittie, a co-founder of the celebrated Off Broadway company Naked Angels, made his Broadway debut in 1983 under...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Hulu Passes On ‘Rodham’; 20th TV Is Shopping The Project With Claire Danes & Dakota Fanning Attached

Click here to read the full article. Hulu has opted to pass on Rodham, an alternative history drama series about Hillary Rodham Clinton that had been in development at the streamer since 2020. Studio 20th Television is shopping the project to other streamers, however, with Claire Danes and Dakota Fanning “creatively attached,” sources close to the project confirm to Deadline. The project, described as a provocative take on one of the most famous female American politicians of the past two decades, is based on the book by Curtis Sittenfeld. It comes from The Affair co-creator Sarah Treem, 20th TV and Warren...
NFL
Deadline

Fred Ward Dies: ‘The Right Stuff’, ‘Tremors’ & ‘Remo Williams’ Actor Was 79

Click here to read the full article. Fred Ward, a prolific actor best known for roles in The Right Stuff, Tremors, Miami Blues, True Detective and many others, died May 8. He was 79. His death was announced by his publicist. No cause or place of death was disclosed. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Ward, a San Diego native, began his professional career with small roles in 1970s episodic television before making a strong impression in his breakthrough film Southern Comfort, directed by Walter Hill and released in 1981. Two years later, he’d star as astronaut Gus Grissom in the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Upfronts 2022: Fox Goes Down To The Wire On ‘9-1-1’, ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ & ‘The Resident’ Renewals – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE SATURDAY PM: Forty-one hours before Fox is to present its 2022-23 slate to advertisers in New York, the network still does not have its top drama series, 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star and The Resident, locked in for next season. This is a throwback to some 11th hour Two and a Half Men renewals we had years ago that also closed hours before CBS’ upfront presentation. From what I hear, the situation is not as dramatic in this case, it seems like the network focused its attention on the tough decisions and bubble show...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Jessica Biel’s Iron Ocean Promotes Kelly Kovacs To Head Of Development

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Kovacs has been upped at Iron Ocean Productions. Kovacs, who was previously director of development at the production company set up by Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple, has been named head of development. It comes as Candy, the company’s Hulu true-crime limited series, which stars Biel as ax murderer Candy Montgomery and Melanie Lynskey as victim Betty Gore, hits its finale today. Kovacs has been with the company for over two years, having joined from Imagine Television, where she worked on shows including Hulu’s Wu Tang: An American Saga, Paramount+’s Why Women Kill and...
NFL
Deadline

‘Fire Country’: Tia Napolitano Set As Showrunner On CBS’ New Max Thieriot Drama Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Tia Napolitano (Cruel Summer) has joined CBS’ newly picked up drama series Fire Country as executive producer and showrunner. Her hire was already in the works when the network yesterday gave an official series order to the buzzy pilot, executive produced by and starring Max Thieriot. The project, from Jerry Bruckheimer Television and CBS Studios, is inspired by Thieriot’s experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and stems from an original idea by the actor, who also co-penned the story for the pilot with its writers, Tony Phelan and Joan Rater. 2022-23 CBS...
TV SERIES
