Denton County, TX

Denton County Commissioners get resistance on voting for software purchase

By Austin York
 3 days ago

Denton County commissioners have voted to table a $620,000 software and equipment purchase Tuesday after a group of Denton County Republican Party precinct chairs brought concerns about the security of the county's voting machines and election process.

Most of the issues focused on the use of electronic elements in the voting process. Some have suggested returning to paper ballots.

Tuesday, the precinct chairs asked the commissioners to review irregularities before authorizing the equipment purchase.

Some commissioners stressed the need for the equipment, due to the county's growing population. County judge Andy Eads says the county’s voting system won't undergo sweeping changes by November, meaning the purchase will still need to go through.

He suggested they could delay the purchase, but said it’s not realistic to drastically change the system by November.

