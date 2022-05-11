ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Lake, IA

Leona Boettcher, 104, of Storm Lake

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeona A. Boettcher,age 104, of Storm Lake, Iowa died Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at the Methodist Manor...

Longtime Journalist Larsen Named as Storm Lake's Communications Coordinator

Longtime local journalist Dana Larsen has been named as the City of Storm Lake's Communications Coordinator. Larsen previously served as editor of the Storm Lake Pilot Tribune. He has earned approximately 300 awards for writing, photography and design including the Iowa Master Editor-Publisher award, and many Iowa Master Columnist honors.
STORM LAKE, IA
Loring Hospital Named a Top Critical Access Hospital in the U.S.

Loring Hospital in Sac City was recently named one of the top 20 critical access hospitals in the country. Hospitals designated as top 20 critical access hospitals have achieved success in overall performance based on a composite rating from eight indices of strength including...inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge, and financial efficiency. The top 20 were selected from the Chartis Center for Rural Health's 2022 top 100 critical access hospitals list, which were released earlier this year.
SAC CITY, IA

