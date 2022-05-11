Leona Boettcher, 104, of Storm Lake

Loring Hospital in Sac City was recently named one of the top 20 critical access hospitals in the country. Hospitals designated as top 20 critical access hospitals have achieved success in overall performance based on a composite rating from eight indices of strength including...inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge, and financial efficiency. The top 20 were selected from the Chartis Center for Rural Health's 2022 top 100 critical access hospitals list, which were released earlier this year.

SAC CITY, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO