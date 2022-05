New car price gouging is unfortunately nothing new, and the practice has become so common that it's almost not even news anymore. Occasionally, though, a dealer will come out with a price so absurd that it's impossible to ignore. A Reddit user found themselves in this situation earlier this week while shopping for a Corvette Z06. Their post shows an email response from Dimmitt Chevrolet in Clearwater, Florida, in which the salesman states that ordering and buying a Z06 would cost $100,000 over MSRP. Of this, $5,000 would have to be paid just to place a reservation. At least it's not priced like the Z06 we saw at auction earlier this year.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO