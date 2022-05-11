ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Forecast: The heat will come to an end with thunderstorms

By Joseph Meyer, KOMU 8 Weathercaster
KOMU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday was yet another day of record-breaking temperatures. We have broken both our warmest overnight low (was 71, now 72), and our record high temperature (was 91, now 93). Today will be another record-breaking day, but there are changes on the horizon for central Missouri. WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY. Wednesday looks to...

www.komu.com

KOMU

Forecast: Tracking potential strong to severe storms for Sunday

After a dry day with low humidity on Saturday, showers and thunderstorms are looking to return to central Missouri for Sunday. Morning temperatures are expected to start in the lower 60s with cloud cover increasing through the morning. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to follow shortly after sunrise, and some of these storms will have the potential to be strong to severe.
MISSOURI STATE
KMBC.com

2 Rounds of Storms Today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today: Two rounds of showers and thunderstorms. The first round ends between 9 - 10 a.m. A second round is expected after 3 p.m. Each round has the capacity to produce 1 to 2 storms with hail and/or strong wind. Today’s high 84. Saturday:...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

2 rounds of storms possible for your Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A front will continue to push in from the west high plains. This will be the focus for rain and thunderstorms starting late Thursday and into Friday morning. The low still drops to the 70s and the high on Friday will be tempered a little,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Show-Me 'Temp Tag Forever' End Game

State police are finally cracking down on pandemic permissiveness for local streets. Take a look at the skimpy credentials of broke-ass drivers now coming under more scrutiny . . . Officials with MSHP said they've been pulling vehicles over and have continued to issue tickets since that grace period ended....
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

855 Ginger Road, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

ZERO Fault of the seller, 855 Ginger Rd BACK ON THE MARKET! If you thought you missed your chance at this newly renovated Lakehouse in the perfect location, NOW is your chance! There is a reason it went so quickly before, do not miss your second chance! The perfect starter to get onto the water (direct lakefront) or out of a condo! Lowest priced lakefront in the area and move in ready! The work has been done for you, this lake home is ready to start enjoying, just in time for summer. In a hub of Lake of the Ozarks close dining, entertainment and shopping. This home sits outside the Village. Vacation renting IS ALLOWED. Allowing you to off set costs of lake living while owning a piece of paradise yourself. Awesome, deep water cove location with room to expand the dock. The tranquil setting is the perfect spot to kick back and relax yet minutes away from all the activities and action the lake has to offer. Renovated with well appointed finishes this is not your grandmothers cabin.
LAKE OZARK, MO
KOMU

Ameren Missouri warns against celebratory Mylar balloon releases

MISSOURI − Ameren Missouri is warning against releasing Mylar balloons near power lines as graduation weekend approaches. The company says the balloons can affect electrical service, start a fire or cause significant damage to the energy grid. “The damage from tangled Mylar balloons can leave even the best celebrations...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Sports betting fails to pass in Missouri for second consecutive year

JEFFERSON CITY- With the 2022 legislative session coming to a close, it is official that Missouri will not be legalizing sports betting anytime soon. House bill 2502 was first introduced in January by Rep. Dan Houx (R-Warrensburg). The bill in the initial stages was slated to have a 10% tax for the government and $250,000 allocated to the Gaming Commission to support Missouri's problem gambling programs. House bill 2556 made provisions to the bill and was joined with 2502.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Rock Bridge track places first at districts

Rock Bridge, Battle and Hickman boys and girls track and field competed in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 4 Meet on Saturday at Rock Bridge. The Bruins’ boys and girls teams each won the entire meet, with the boys scoring 161 total points and the girls tallying 141. The...
COLUMBIA, MO
KYTV

Active landslide forming in Sunrise Beach, Mo.

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County officials ask residents to stay away from an active landslide. The active landslide happened on Wilbus Drive near Sunrise Beach. Leaders with the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District met with Camden County Road and Bridge representatives, Camden County Emergency Management, the development owner, one of the area’s residents, and an engineer brought in by Camden County. A drone gave emergency crews a better view of the damage. They believe it will require remediation.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Early Morning Semi Wreck Leaves St. Joe Man With Minor Injuries

A St. Joseph truck driver was left with minor injuries early this (Friday) morning when his semi slid off a wet roadway in Nodaway County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol, says 50-year-old St. Joseph resident Billy B. Blizzard was driving a 2017 International Harvester semi-tractor trailer northbound on U.S. 71 highway about one and a half miles north of Wilcox when the truck traveled off the east side of the rain covered roadway.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
KWCH.com

Charge filed in crash that killed Wichitan outside Arrowhead Stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The state of Missouri has filed charges in an crash outside Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium that killed 66-year-old Steven Hickle of Wichita last October. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker filed a class D felony charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident against 19-year-old Thomas J. Weyer of Kansas City, Mo. The charge brings a possible prison sentence of 1-7 years and a fine of up to $10,000.
WICHITA, KS
KOMU

Native plant sale to be held in Columbia next weekend

COLUMBIA − The Missouri Prairie Foundation will hold a native plant sale next Saturday at Bass Pro Shops in Columbia. The sale will start at 10 a.m. and will last until 1 p.m. Four vendors will be in attendance: Gaylena's Garden, Hawthorn Chapter-MO Native Plant Society, Missouri Wildflowers Nursey and SunRise Gardens.
COLUMBIA, MO

