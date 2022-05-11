ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elden Ring is now easily FromSoftware's best-selling game ever

By Hirun Cryer
 3 days ago
Elden Ring has soared to 13.4 million sales in little over a month. The new sales mark was revealed by Bandai Namco during an earnings call, which was published online earlier today on May 11. After launching in late February across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms, Elden Ring has gone on...

GamesRadar+

Genshin Impact developer reveals new action-RPG Zenless Zone Zero and it looks super stylish

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo (now known as HoYoVerse) has revealed its newest game Zenless Zone Zero and it looks super stylish. Announced via a fast-paced trailer, the upcoming action-RPG is a brand-new IP from the Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail developer and is set in a post-apocalyptic metropolitan city. The game also features a futuristic art style, unique characters, and action-orientated combat system.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Best board games for 2 players: 14 must-have suggestions

Board games for 2 players aren't a consolation prize if you're short on manpower; they're some of the best and most rewarding tabletop experiences out there. Plus, many 2-player board games will fit into a backpack. That makes them very handy if you're looking for something to take with you on vacation.
HOBBIES
GamesRadar+

Alan Wake TV show officially in the works with The Walking Dead studio AMC

An Alan Wake TV show is officially in the works, developer Remedy has confirmed. In an anniversary video celebrating the series and giving fans updates on its highly anticipated sequel Alan Wake 2, creative director and writer Sam Lake also said: "We were, quite a while ago, talking about the Alan Wake TV show. Well, AMC, the wonderful, wonderful home for absolutely brilliant TV shows has bought the rights for Alan Wake." Lake also revealed that Remedy has been collaborating with AMC to make the show happen.
TV SERIES
