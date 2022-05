Regarding Michael Salit‘s letter, “Disappointed In My Fellow Residents Who Didn’t Show Up to Vote”, I find it somewhat ironic to see this sentiment expressed by somebody who favors reducing the Board of Education budget, when the group that is generally the least well represented in Wilton’s budget process is working parents like myself who tend to favor school budget increases. We don’t have the time or energy to attend all of these meetings, and even if we did, the process seems to be designed to make it impossible for us to put forward the changes we actually want.

WILTON, CT ・ 17 HOURS AGO