Out of Our Past: Trains, church socials, showers bring May 16 silly stories, at least in 1883

By Steve Martin
 3 days ago

The local news on May 16,1883:

  • Police court opened up this morning with six drunks and one disorderly conduct of behavior, on Mayor Rupe’s docket. One of the prime offenders, William Barnett, was the first lucky party plucked up. Officer Bartel arrested him on North Third last night about 12 o’clock, for raising a racket. He had a shotgun and was looking for someone to introduce it to. Bartel introduced him to his nightstick, quelling Barnet’s ardor such that he went in peaceably, albeit sleep. The other case concerned a young man named Billy Tich who was about 17-years of age, and who was seized at 11 o’clock last evening whilst making a too much noise on Main. The Mayor gave Billy a good talking to and let him go, telling him if he ever came back again it would go harshly against him. Billy vowed, swore, averred, oathed, promised and promulgated, by affidavit if requested, as assurance, affirmation, guarantee and agreement, he would never ever do it again. And left rejoicing.
  • An enjoyable time is promised at Grace church this evening, for certain features of the program are new in Richmond and cannot fail to give great amusement to those in a state of singlehood. Stout ladies and thin and in between are to be there, and each femme is to have a beau supplied by random draw, matched close by age and demeanor and temperament. Everyone is to have ice cream and cake at a trifling expense. No fee for coming in, no fee for going out, and none whatsoever for remaining. You are guaranteed to be supplied with someone on whom to hang your arm and charm. – The Eds.
  • A man in Boston (Massachusetts) has invented a stonecutting machine that can do the work of 64 men. They have yet to invent one that will do the work of one woman.

Out of Our Past: Long before getting to 'Oz,' L. Frank Baum came to Richmond

  • Yesterday Treasurer Kirn scooted to Indianapolis to settle the state treasurer with a payment of $48,000, the county's share of state expenses. Of this amount ole’ Wayne gets back $15,000 to $17,000 for schools, the balance going for state purposes. Wayne County bales into the state treasury the second highest sum paid by any county, with Marion coming first. We are definitely giving our fair share and standing back of the pack in getting a fair return on our investment. Perhaps we should pull up stakes and secede a bit, and start a little state of our own, and see how rich we can get. – The Eds.
  • A man drew a crowd at Westfeld by going home with a fashionable bonnet on his head, the other day. He had worn the article on a wager, and wanted to impress his wife. She wasn’t.
  • Runge & Company’s delivery horse got away from the urchin driving it yesterday, while he was trying to adjust the harness. The steed paced to the stable, a distance of nearly a mile, turning several corners without so much as losing a buggy whip or upsetting the load, the hand of Providence being obviously at work. Runge & Company is giddy with relief.
  • Mrs. John Grubb of Villa Rocia, Georgia, is a woman of special nerve. She was working in her husband’s mill last week, when her long hair caught in a shaft and her scalp was almost entirely yanked from her eyebrows to the back of her neck. Mangled as she was, she ran to the flume and shut the mill down, and now is in a fair way to recover since the thing was stitched back on and thus far holds.
  • To drive off or kill vermin on cattle, wash the back with a strong decoction of tobacco — or better yet, mix Scotch snuff or pounded tobacco with whale oil and axle grease and rub the infected parts. This will work on human-folks too.

Out of Our Past: Wayward husband prompted a violent clash, then a day in court in 1883

  • During the storm night before last, the lightning struck a tree north of the railroad tracks at the foot of 13th Street. Two ladies and a gentleman standing in a yard nearby were shocked so bad that one of the ladies fell down prostrate, as if struck. For some moments it was thought she was dead, her life having been eclipsed by nature’s wroth, but she finally recovered and is no worse off except for the shock received, resulting in sharp blasphemies which escaped upon awakening out of her excited lips, and are now firmly fixed in her neighbor’s ears.
  • Harmin’ his Wife! Mrs. Harmon Coldstead filed complaint before Squire Lyle yesterday afternoon against her husband for assault and battery, but when the officer went for the bruiser, Harmon skipped (out) and is still at large. He evidently is brave enough to beat the little woman, but not so courageous as to confront justice. In a related story, William Brumfield, sent up 39 days for horse whipping his wife, was released today, having finished his sentence. His wife, we understand, has vamoosed with his horse. Godspeed to her. – The Eds.
  • The Cincinnati train, due here at 7:30 p.m., jumped the track at the Ninth street crossing last night. The engine and front baggage car eloped together; the rest of the train decided to stay put.
  • One of the George Stevenson carriages, the only one worth repairing of the three smashed by the cyclone, is now at Clay Larsh's Carriage Shop for repairs. It gives unmistakable evidence of the forces of wind, being crushed all out of shape, the top ruined, the axles sprung, the wheels broken and strained, all due to nature’s little hissy fit.
  • The storm of night before last damaged Swaine the Photographer’s place of business, causing over $100 worth of damage and woe. The hail smashed his skylight entirely, and the rain flooded his studio floor to the depth of several inches. Swaine himself now rains language, unheard in Sabbath class.

Contact columnist Steve Martin at stephenmonroemartin@gmail.com.

