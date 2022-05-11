ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

House liquor bill expands growler sales in Minnesota, leaves 3.2 beer on store shelves

By Mark Freie
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0clI8O_0fa9zG3f00

Minnesota's #FreeTheGrowler movement looks to get a boost from the Minnesota House on Wednesday when state lawmakers put their liquor bill up for a vote. The vote would be the first on a proposal to expand growler sales by lifting the so-called "growler cap" from 20,000 barrels per year to 150,000 barrels.

"It's a longtime coming," said Fulton Brewing COO, Jim Diley. "The Alliance of Minnesota Craft Breweries have been workings towards freeing the growler and allowing five of Minnesota's breweries, who up until now, cannot sell directly to the consumer in a growler. We're looking forward to this week."

The House Commerce Finance and Policy Committee voted 14-1 in late March to approve the omnibus liquor bill .

Rep. Zack Stephenson on Tuesday said the bill seems to have strong support, with very little pushback.

"I don't know if there is a ton of criticism," Stephenson said. "It passed with a huge majority out of the Commerce Committee 14 to 1. It passed out of Ways and Means 18 to 2. There's broad, bipartisan support for it and no stakeholder opposition."

The House bills is receiving pushback from a coalition of Minnesota grocery stores, conveniences stores, and gas stations who want the state to drop its 3.2 percent beer mandate. The stores want to be able to sell wine and strong beer. They also say that 3.2 beer is getting harder to find, especially when companies like Molson-Coors have dropped it from production .

Rep. Stephenson believes there will continue to be pushback on proposals to drop 3.2 from store shelves, saying the concern about giving convenience stores and grocery stores the ability to sell strong beer and wine comes down to consumer choice and jobs.

"There's much less shelf space at a convenience store than there is at a liquor store. That's fine for Miller, Budweiser, and Coors. Craft beers and local beers, they might have a harder time making it to a shelf in a convenience store," he said. "There's also the concern that having the beer everywhere else would drive liquor stores out of business."

Business is a concern when it comes to limiting growler sales, too. Diley says there are serious discussion happening among Minnesota microbreweries about taking expansion projects and operations elsewhere, if the state continues to cap growth opportunities.

"I've heard of multiple Minnesota breweries considering taking their headquarters, operations, and expansions to neighboring states," he said. "When a new building goes up, those are construction jobs. Those are people looking for daily employment. They simply won't be in Minnesota, they'll be elsewhere."

The House bills also looks to create a new Liquor Industry Advisory Council to listen to proposals about changing the state's liquor laws. Those proposals, if agreed on by the 12-member board, would be sent to the legislature.

"We continue to hear criticism about how difficult it is to get various stakeholders to the table for a discussion when it comes to liquor," Stephenson said. "This bill would make that table part of law and force people together to talk things over."

The Senate has a smaller liquor bill , which would need to pair with the House bill if it passes the Minnesota House on Wednesday.

Comments / 1

Related
fox9.com

Minnesota's fishing opener underway

Minnesotans are hitting the lakes and reeling some in. FOX 9's Leah Beno chats with DNR Commissioner Sarah Stommen about this weekend's events, what to know about fishing in Minnesota and how to stay safe on the water.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

4 Colors to Avoid Wearing in Minnesota Unless You Love Mosquitos

Ah, life in Minnesota! Where we get about 3 days of nice weather in the summer before the mosquitos start leaving itchy welts all over our bodies. I know that these pesky insects are a nuisance all over the midwest, including Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, and I just found out a tip that might help us all avoid the welt of a mosquito bite this summer.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
KFIL Radio

9 Mammoth Cruise Ships Are Set to Dock in Minnesota This Summer

Minnesota may not be located on an ocean, yet nine big-time cruise ships are still set to dock here in our fair state this summer. When I hear the word 'cruise ship,' Minnesota isn't the first state that leaps to my mind. Florida, Texas, California, and even New York and Louisiana (home to New Orleans) all make sense, seeing as they're all states that have massive coastlines along either the Atlantic or the Pacific Ocean or along the Gulf of Mexico.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor Stores#Beer#Food Drink#Beverages#Freethegrowler#The Minnesota House#Fulton Brewing Coo#The Commerce Committee#Ways And Means#Molson Coors
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, May 13

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,919 newly reported cases and 12 reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,559. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Thursday, May 11. The coronavirus variant that is...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
progressivegrocer.com

Fareway to Open 1st Meat Market in Minnesota

Fareway Stores Inc. has released plans to renovate an approximately 2,300-square- foot former W-2’s Quality Meats store located at 220 West Main Street in Luverne, Minn. The new location will be the first stand-alone Meat Market in the state. “We are excited to announce plans for our first Fareway...
LUVERNE, MN
fox9.com

Dangerous high waters close North Shore state parks, Minnesota DNR says

(FOX 9) - Hazardous conditions on the North Shore has prompted the closing of multiple trails, roads, bridges and campgrounds. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says this week's severe storms paired with late-spring melt has caused the rivers to flood. "These waters are dangerous and unpredictable and have...
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Bobcat building third assembly plant in Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bobcat company is building a new assembly plant in Minnesota. This will be it’s third location in the state. The West Fargo-based manufacturer of farm and construction equipment says it expects the plant in the Twin Cities suburb of Rogers will be fully operational by the end of the next year.
FARGO, ND
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Senator Andrew Mathews: Minnesota Should Set Its Own Course on Vehicles, Not Blindly Follow California

Without action by state lawmakers, the California Cars Minnesota mandate, pushed into law through rulemaking by Governor Tim Walz in May 2021, will go into effect in 2024 and would require a specific number of electric vehicles be carried on every car dealership lot. By tying our law to California’s electric vehicle mandates, the Walz administration could soon force stricter standards in Minnesota than those set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This mandate would take choice away from Minnesotans and let California officials more than 1,800 miles away set the course for our state’s future.
MINNESOTA STATE
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
873K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy