MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - The City of Minden is considering imposing a curfew on juveniles. The curfew would restrict the outdoor activities of juveniles in the city between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day, except on Fridays and Saturdays, when the curfew would be 12 to 5 a.m. This would apply to anyone under the age of 18.

MINDEN, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO