Miami, FL

Limon Dance company returns to South Florida with performances and master classes for high school students

By WLRN 91.3 FM
wlrn.org
 3 days ago

It's customary on milestone birthdays to receive gifts. But the acclaimed Limon Dance Company is spending part of its 75th-anniversary celebration by giving some South Florida high school students a special treat.

www.wlrn.org

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Going to Plantation Walk, the hot new food-and-shopping paradise? Be prepared for surcharges

After eating her shrimp salad at the new Tacocraft Taqueria and Tequila Bar at Plantation Walk in April, Ashley Munson scanned her table’s $61 lunch check. There it was, right at the bottom: a 61-cent fee called the “Plantation Walk Surcharge.” Munson and her three girlfriends flagged a server. “I just asked the waitress what it was, and she was like, ‘It’s for the entertainment in the center, ...
PLANTATION, FL
wlrn.org

9 Florida students named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced Thursday that nine Florida students are among the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars. In all 161 high school seniors from across the nation have been recognized for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields. Of the 3.7...
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Look Up. Lunar eclipse visible in Central Florida sky Sunday night

Central Floridians are in for a celestial show this weekend with a lunar eclipse happening Sunday night. The Earth will slip between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow on the lunar surface. This upcoming lunar eclipse will begin around 10:30 p.m., with the Earth’s shadow slowly creeping onto...
ASTRONOMY
CBS Miami

Second Person Charged After Dozens Of Balloons Were Popped, Dumped In Biscayne Bay

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A second person has been charged after dozens of balloons were popped onboard a large yacht docked within the Bayshore Landing marina. Martina Gaspoz, 26, has been charged with willful disregard for the environment, a felony. The man accused of dumping balloons, David Torres-Bocanegra, is also facing a felony charge. (Courtesy of @mmgoutboarddivision) The man who rented the boat for a wedding proposal says he had no idea about the balloon incident. Gaspoz was spotted popping/deflating 50 balloons on the yacht which were then illegally dumped in the bay, according to her arrest report. During questioning, Gaspoz reportedly told police she assisted Torres-Bocanegra in removing the balloons. She said when the charter ended, she left the boat and then saw a news crew filming and saw the spent balloons in the water. Gaspoz said she felt ashamed of what they had done after looking at the social media posts, according to the arrest report. “Balloons are horrible for our environment. They often look like jellyfish floating in the water, sea turtles eat them,” Debris Free Oceans Co-Founder Caiti Waks explained. Recently, over 1,500 balloons were recovered in a cleanup operation at Biscayne National Park.
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

Florida’s COVID-19 hospitalizations climb to nearly 1,500

Nearly 1,500 Florida hospital inpatients have COVID-19 as the number continues to gradually increase, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The data showed 1,486 inpatients had COVID-19, up from 1,352 in a Monday count and 1,303 on Friday. Also, the new data...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

SUIT: Wife Finds Husband Choking At Boca Regional Hospital, Workers Oblivious

Patient Nearly Dies As Nurses, Staffers Ignore. Lawsuit Exposes Alleged Incompetence At Boca Raton Regional. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A lawsuit just filed in Palm Beach County exposes the alleged incompetence shown by nurses and medical staffers at Boca Raton Regional […] The article SUIT: Wife Finds Husband Choking At Boca Regional Hospital, Workers Oblivious appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
wlrn.org

Meet one of the students graduating from Nova Southeastern's first class of MDs

After four years of anatomy, rounds and rotations – and many late-night study sessions – the first class from Nova Southeastern University’s College of Allopathic Medicine is graduating on Friday. Forty-six students will officially be awarded their MD degrees from the new program. WLRN is committed to...
RENO, NV
wlrn.org

A shortage of baby formula is causing stress for Florida families

Jordan Levine of Tampa knew being a first-time mom would come with some sleepless nights, but she didn’t expect buying baby formula would be the reason. “Some nights I lie awake for hours going through all the stores around here,” said Levine, 30, with her four month-old daughter Emberly cooing on her lap.
FLORIDA STATE

