OKLAHOMA CITY – The governor today signed into law a bill that increases the punishment for theft of catalytic converters, tires and wheels from a vehicle. House Bill 4373 by Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, modifies the elements of third-degree burglary to include the theft of these vehicle parts and provides that the fine for such crime will be up to $5,000.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO