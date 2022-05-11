The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Embraces the Future and Doesn't Look Back

Father and son car modders Doug and Brad DeBerti have transformed this four-door Bronco Wildtrak into an even more monstrous off-road beast, and Omaze is giving it away. So, what do you have to do to win? According to Omaze, "no donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." But if you do choose to donate, $10 will get you 100 entries, $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries. Donations benefit The Warrior Built Foundation, which honors combat veterans and service members "by providing them with vocational and recreational therapy through experiences working with mechanics and vehicle modification." On top of the base Bronco Wildtrak, the DeBerti mods include an ADV hood and fenders; 4WP front and rear bumpers, and drivetrain armor and suspension upgrades; Gibson exhaust; HP Tuners tune; and far more. That all equates to a $140K monster – and if you reside in the US and win, Omaze will cover the taxes and delivery fees. There's no reason to wait – just act before the 11:59 p.m. PT, July 8, 2022, deadline.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO