Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley Shows Skin On The Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Golden Bralette—Unreal!

By Maria Pierides
 3 days ago

Simone Ashley commanded all of the attention with her scene-stealing role as Kate Sharma in season two of Bridgerton – and she stole the show on the Met Gala red carpet on Monday, May 2nd too thanks to her jaw-dropping ensemble!

The 27-year-old actress proved just why her character was so irresistible to Anthony Bridgerton, played by 34-year-old actor Johnathan Bailey, as she blew everyone away with her red carpet look by Moschino, which consisted of a stunning black and gold bralette teamed with a black satin, A-line maxi skirt. Wow!

The Viscountess also added a matching shawl with an oversized bow on the back to make the look even more show-stopping, and accessorized with a diamond choker, drop earrings, and a ring, all from De Beers. Simone's hair was also perfection too, as it was styled in a sleek and glossy low ponytail with a subtle wave at the front.

We can safely say that the Sex Education actress and Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott, who designed the look, understood the assignment, i.e. the Gilded Glamour dress code of this year's Met Gala. When describing her red carpet look, Simone told Vogue: "It’s golden and gilded. It’s a very modern take. Jeremy was inspired by the romance in Bridgerton. He had this super dramatic collar on this large opera coat cape. And I love how when I fall on the side it’s like a bustle. And then I love this golden bustier, it’s kind of teasing."

Kelly Clarkson Goes Off-The-Shoulder In A Stunning Gold Dress On The Red Carpet—Our Jaws Dropped!

Kelly Clarkson can truly do it all— churn out hit after hit with her powerhouse vocals, coach fellow singers on The Voice and grace red carpet events— all in style. The “Since U Been Gone” singer, 39, rocked a gorgeous ensemble centered around a shimmering, radiant gold dress earlier this week while promoting her and Snoop Dogg‘s new show, American Song Contest.
Gigi Hadid Just Shut Down the Met Gala in a Red Corset and Latex Jumpsuit

One of the Met Gala's biggest faces, Gigi Hadid, has finally arrived at the event looking dazzling as usual, and with the spotlight fully on her. The supermodel showed out to the event from the Mark Hotel in a sultry bright red leather jumpsuit by Versace that was cinched at the waist with a body-hugging corset and layered on top with a voluminous, showstopping maroon coat.
Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Jeremy Scott
Jennifer Lopez Wore A Fiery Red Maxi Dress To House Hunt With Ben Affleck And We're Still Not Recovered

Jennifer Lopez always knows how to dazzle and enhance any occasion with her timeless style— whether she’s gracing a red carpet, posing for an iconic photo shoot or even looking for a potential home with her fiancé, Ben Affleck. The Marry Me star, 52, was just spotted over the weekend in yet another gorgeous ensemble while touring houses with Affleck, 49, and we can’t get over the bright red, flowy and curve-flaunting maxi dress she just rocked!
Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively and more hit red carpet for Gilded Glamour theme

The 2022 Met Gala red carpet was full of gilded glamour as guests attended fashion’s most-anticipated event of the year. From Blake Lively to Kim Kardashian, the best-dressed stars of the Met Gala stunned in vintage dresses and multiple outfit changes.The theme of the evening’s Met Gala was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” the second part of the Costume Institute’s exhibition, which opened on 18 September. The first part of the exhibition was reflected in last year’s Met Gala theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which was in celebration of all things American Fashion.Last year, the...
Mariah Carey Rocks Sparkling Swimsuit As She Emerges From A Luxury Pool: Watch

Sweet, sweet fantasy, Mariah Carey! The pop diva emerged from a beautiful pool in a sparkling blue swimsuit on Monday to on her remixed version of rapper Latto‘s “Big Energy,” which samples her 1995 hit “Sweet Fantasy.” “Big Big energy moment!” Mariah captioned the video where she showed off her stunning curvaceous figure. “And thank you lambs for the Sweet sweet Fantasy revival!”
Rihanna Marries ASAP Rocky In Plunging Red Silk Dress And Invisible Heels In New 'D.M.B' Music Video

Click here to read the full article. ASAP Rocky has finally released his single “D.M.B.” after teasing it for the better part of a year, but his more famous partner and mother of his child — Rihanna takes the spotlight in the visual. This is a full circle moment as the Barbadian billionaire was the leading lady in Rocky’s, “Fashion Killa” music video in 2013. The new music video is described as an ode to a “ghetto love tale,” with Rocky and Rihanna depicting true ride-or-die characters in a devoted relationship despite their circumstances. The dynamic duo appear as urban hustlers...
Supermodels Are Embracing the Ridiculous Denim Trend Rihanna and Katie Holmes Wear on Repeat

The Miu Miu mini skirt set the Internet on fire. Even the mention of it will send shivers down a fashion writer's spine. For a solid three-week time period, it felt like maybe there was no other skirt on planet Earth. Nicole Kidman wore it on the cover of Vanity Fair, Hailey Bieber wore it for the brand's campaign, and Yoona Lim wore it on the cover of Elle Korea. But now, celebrities like Katie Holmes, Selena Gomez, and most recently, Bella Hadid, are rebelling against the skirt with a hemline so short it basically defied gravity in favor of the complete opposite: oversized, baggy, wide-leg jeans.
The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
Pete Davidson Makes Out With Chase Sui Wonders While Trying Not To Be Killed In New Movie Trailer

Cover your eyes, Kim Kardashian! The makeup mogul’s boyfriend Pete Davidson locks lips with another woman in the new trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies. Released on Tuesday (April 26), the clip (below) is the latest offering from famed horror production house A24. The dark comedy places the Saturday Night Live funnyman at a weekend mansion party with a group of 20-something influencers who find themselves without internet access and with a whole slew of bodies piling up. Pete plays David, who packs on the PDA with Emma, played by actress Chase Sui Wonders.
Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

