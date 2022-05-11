Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley Shows Skin On The Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Golden Bralette—Unreal!

Simone Ashley commanded all of the attention with her scene-stealing role as Kate Sharma in season two of Bridgerton – and she stole the show on the Met Gala red carpet on Monday, May 2nd too thanks to her jaw-dropping ensemble!

The 27-year-old actress proved just why her character was so irresistible to Anthony Bridgerton, played by 34-year-old actor Johnathan Bailey, as she blew everyone away with her red carpet look by Moschino, which consisted of a stunning black and gold bralette teamed with a black satin, A-line maxi skirt. Wow!

The Viscountess also added a matching shawl with an oversized bow on the back to make the look even more show-stopping, and accessorized with a diamond choker, drop earrings, and a ring, all from De Beers. Simone's hair was also perfection too, as it was styled in a sleek and glossy low ponytail with a subtle wave at the front.

We can safely say that the Sex Education actress and Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott, who designed the look, understood the assignment, i.e. the Gilded Glamour dress code of this year's Met Gala. When describing her red carpet look, Simone told Vogue: "It’s golden and gilded. It’s a very modern take. Jeremy was inspired by the romance in Bridgerton. He had this super dramatic collar on this large opera coat cape. And I love how when I fall on the side it’s like a bustle. And then I love this golden bustier, it’s kind of teasing."