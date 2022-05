A former agent with the Illinois Gaming Board must serve two years of probation for filing a false police report after an incident involving his state-owned vehicle. Christopher Peterson of Chicago was found guilty on Tuesday of one count of disorderly conduct in Cook County court. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says Peterson notified his supervisor in January, 2020 that his state-issued vehicle had been hit while parked on the street near his home. He also filed a report with the Chicago Police Department.

