The A500 Mini, or the Amiga 500 Mini to give it its longer name, is a fantastic little model console that is the best way to reintroduce the world of Amiga gaming to old and new fans alike. The console is elegantly modelled from the 90's computer and this extends to the mouse and gamepad. The games themselves veer from excellent to odd curiosities, which sums up Amiga gaming perfectly. Hardcore fans may find they need more emulation options and the import games feature is patchy, but the A500 Mini is an excellent way to experience the Amiga in 2022.

