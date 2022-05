Ja Morant is currently sidelined with a knee injury for the Memphis Grizzlies, and there's no doubt that it was a huge blow for them to lose their superstar. Ja Morant has been spectacular in the playoffs, averaging 27.1 PPG, 8.0 RPG, and 9.8 APG. Even though he wasn't in...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO