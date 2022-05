That Climate Change plan includes a push for more solar, as towns across the North Country weigh the benefits of clean energy with the impact it could have on the Adirondack landscape. The Town of Plattsburgh currently has 4 solar farms already in operation or in the works. Supervisor Michael Cashman joins us to talk about how the Town regulates where solar farms can be located. He also talks about the push to go electric and how that could be a huge boon to manufacturers like Nova Bus in Plattsburgh. The Supervisor also updates us on a major new tenant coming to the former Clinton County Airport, and a new grant to help the Town build a new veterans memorial on the shore of Lake Champlain.

