The Premier League just published the official list of five contenders for the Manager of the Season award, and there is a very familiar name between them: Eddie Howe. The five candidates for the award come from all places and positions across the 2021-22 Premier League table. With two games to go, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are still battling for the ultimate prize: lifting the PL trophy when all is said and done. Patrick Vieira kept Crystal Palace’s development going. Thomas Frank brought Brentford back to the Premier League and has kept the club afloat for the second consecutive season. But there is one and only one man who has made history this season: wor own Eddie.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO