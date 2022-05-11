Writer for Some of TV’s Biggest Comedies is a Hackett Graduate

There is one major rule when it comes to being a professional wrestling fan and that is DO NOT, under any circumstances (unless prompted by a wrestler), PUT YOUR HANDS ON A WRESTLER. That is a fantastic way to get the crap kicked out of you severely. Let's just take a quick note of the dude's arm who recently tried jumping Dave Chappelle as an example of what can happen to you if you do. Another great example is the infamous night in Flint, Michigan where a dumb fan jumped the gate into the hands of one of the most savage wrestlers of all time, The Sheik.

FLINT, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO