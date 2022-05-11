ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telecom Argentina: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) _ Telecom Argentina SA (TEO) on Tuesday reported earnings of $221 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had profit of 51 cents.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TEO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TEO

