NEW YORK — The stock market ended another erratic day of trading with mixed results as investors grapple to understand what’s next with inflation and the U.S. central bank’s response to it. The S&P 500 erased most of an early slump to end down just 0.1%, largely because of drops in a few tech giants like Apple and Microsoft. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.3% and the Nasdaq eked out a gain of 0.1%. The Labor Department on Thursday reported that wholesale prices soared 11% in April from a year earlier. That follows a hot report on inflation at the consumer level on Wednesday.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO