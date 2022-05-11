6 Attributes to Look For When Choosing a Business Partner

When I'm working with the CEOs of startups, our conversations focus on what the business needs to achieve success. Specifically, how much money they think they need to move from an idea or concept to a sellable and scalable product or service. It's interesting to hear the wide range of numbers these CEOs come up with. For some startups, especially those that run mean and lean, they might be looking for between $1 million and $2 million to move their business to the next level. Others tell me they need $5 million to $6 million to prove the viability of their business.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO