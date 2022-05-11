6 Attributes to Look For When Choosing a Business Partner

The SBA finally shut down the Covid-19 EIDL program on May 6, after the program officially ran out of money. This means that new applications, as well as increased requests and reconsiderations for previously denied applications, have stopped. As of the most recent SBA report, the numbers for the program are staggering: almost four million loans were approved worth over $393 billion. Not surprisingly, the states that received the most funding are California, Florida, New York, and Texas. The SBA has also announced that the Covid-19 EIDL Portal is set to close on May 16. Therefore, any small business that received a Covid-19 EIDL loan should download its loan documents off the portal before that date. If you received funds from the EIDL program and are wondering if you will be audited, there is insight on this here.
Comments / 0