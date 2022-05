Girls can do whatever boys can and there are no such things as “girl push-ups” – but we all got to start somewhere on the journey to toned arms:. As much as we would all like it to be true, we are unable to “spot a decrease” in any one area of our bodies. According to research, activities, and devices that promise to be able to get rid of love handles or slim down your thighs are a fraud and should be avoided.

WORKOUTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO