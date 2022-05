Prime Minister Boris Johnson was interviewed by Susanna Reid on GMB last week, with many viewers disappointed by his appearance. The politician's aides sprung to his defence, explaining that the PM has been unwell ahead of his slot on the show. "He had food poisoning," an aide told the Sunday Times. "He was throwing up and had to change his suit because he got sick on his lapel."

