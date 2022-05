A tagged bear that had a popular following on Facebook has been shot and killed by someone in Newtown. Ridgefield police put out a statement saying, "We are aware that one of our officers was involved in an off-duty incident in which a bear was shot and killed in Newtown. The incident is under investigation by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and we refer all inquiries to them. We have no further information."

