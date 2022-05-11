ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abortion Bill Fails in U.S. Senate as Supreme Court Weighs Overturning Roe V. Wade

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -Legislation to make abortion legal throughout the United States was defeated in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, amid solid Republican opposition. Democrats had sought to head off an impending Supreme Court opinion that is expected to overturn the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision that established the national right...

Daily Mail

Manchin and Sinema say they WON'T back killing the filibuster in a blow to Biden's call to pass an abortion law: Democratic Senators back the Senate 'safeguards' after Roe v. Wade leak and calls from Congress to act

Moderate Democrat Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are standing firm in support of the filibuster, resisting President Biden's call for Congress to codify abortion rights and calls from within their party to abolish the 60-vote hurdle. 'The filibuster is a protection of democracy,' Manchin, D-W.Va., told reporters when pressed...
Tampa Bay Times

Where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since ‘Roe’ go for justice? | Column

Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the accuracy of a leaked document that revealed an initial majority vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. In that memo, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the 1973 case overturning restrictive state abortion laws was “egregiously wrong from the start.” So where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since that historic decision go for justice?
Kamala Harris
John Cornyn
Joe Manchin
Scott Malone
Shine My Crown

Whoopi Goldberg Addresses the Overturning of Roe v. Wade: ‘This Is Not a Religious Issue, This Is a Human Issue’

Whoopi Goldberg has spoken out against the Supreme Court’s leaked draft, overturning Roe v. Wade. An initial draft majority opinion penned by Justice Samuel Alito. According to POLITICO, Alito writes, “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” he continued. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
The Week

What the polls really say about Americans and Roe v. Wade

With the U.S. Supreme Court apparently poised to strike down Roe v. Wade (1973), pro-choicers and pro-lifers have both claimed mainstream support while denouncing their opponents as extremists. Here's everything you need to know:. What do the polls say?. Outside the Supreme Court last week, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) blamed...
POLITICO

The Senate's two pro-abortion-rights Republicans are still talking to Democrats about a bipartisan way to turn Roe v. Wade into federal law.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said she's in discussions with Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and others. It's not over yet: After the Senate failed, as expected, to advance a broad abortion-rights bill on Wednesday, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said she's still working with Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and other senators on a new proposal that would codify two major abortion decisions by the Supreme Court into law.
Vox

The Senate’s doomed vote on abortion rights, explained

The Senate has once again failed to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill that guarantees providers’ ability to perform an abortion and individuals’ right to access one. The 49-51 vote marks the second time this year the upper chamber has voted on the issue and...
wonderwall.com

Howard Stern, Megyn Kelly, Donald Trump Jr. and more celebs react to leaked SCOTUS abortion case draft ruling indicating Roe v. Wade reversal

In a stunning Supreme Court breach, a draft majority opinion that would strike down Roe v. Wade — the 1973 SCOTUS decision that made access to safe and legal abortion a constitutional right — was leaked to the press on May 2, 2022. The opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, said, "We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled." After POLITICO received the draft, news of the leak and the decision reverberated across the country, including in the entertainment world. See what the stars had to say about it, starting with this star and radio host… "If guys got raped and pregnant, there'd be abortions available on every corner. Every street corner a different clinic that would take care of the problem," Howard Stern said on his Sirius XM show. "How women would vote for this agenda is beyond me. Who the hell wants to carry a baby that you do not want? And again, the people who carry these babies who don't want them don't raise these kids and then we're stuck with them… Here's what I say. All the unwanted children should be allowed to live at the Supreme Court building with those Justices and they should raise every one of those babies. That crackpot Clarence Thomas and that wife and all of them. They can raise those babies that they want."
POLITICO

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Kyrsten Sinema "should be" primaried after her response to the draft Supreme Court opinion on abortion.

"Hold everyone contributing to this disaster accountable, GOP [and] Dem obstructionists included," she wrote. What happened: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) made her strongest comment to date in favor of a primary challenge to centrist Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after the Arizona Democrat again ruled out changes to the Senate's filibuster rules. That was despite POLITICO's reporting on a draft Supreme Court opinion potentially overturning federal abortion protections.
The Independent

Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski propose alternative abortion legislation after leaked Roe draft opinion

Republican US Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski are proposing their own alternative legislation to codify abortion rights, in response to Democrats’ bill that comes in response to a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v Wade.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that Democrats would stage another vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act as a means to get every senator on record about abortion rights. The Democrats’ legislation failed during a February vote, with Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia voting against it. Ms Collins panned the new version of the legislation drafted by Senator...
