Center Point Urbana Parents Want Principal Reinstated

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa teenager accused of killing his high school Spanish teacher will be tried as an adult. The judge's ruling Thursday in the case against 16-year-old Willard Miller comes a day after his accused accomplice also saw his request to have the case moved to juvenile court rejected. Miller is charged with first-degree murder in the November beating death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber, who taught at Fairfield High School. The judge said the juvenile court system would not have enough time to rehabilitate Miller “for a crime of such magnitude.” Miller and 17-year-old Jeremy Goodale were both 16 when they were arrested in Graber’s killing.

FAIRFIELD, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO