ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IA

Center Point Urbana Parents Want Principal Reinstated

By Ryan "Brain" Brainard
98.1 KHAK
98.1 KHAK
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Parents and members of the Center Point Urbana community attended a special school board meeting on Tuesday to show their support for a principal who recently resigned her position, according to KWWL. Principal Ann Woolridge submitted her letter of resignation to the school district back in April. She had...

khak.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Omaha student dropped off at wrong stop

Tears were flowing as eight students with disabilities received their diplomas Friday. There was an impressive memorial in the metro Friday. The Federal Aviation Administration is hosting a three-day road show with drone experts. Nebraska State Patrol investigating suspected murder-suicide. Updated: 7 hours ago. An elementary school counselor is dead...
OMAHA, NE
KCCI.com

Iowa students walk out of class over bullying concerns

AUDUBON, Iowa — Some students in Audubon say they're facing racism and homophobia in school and the district isn't doing enough to stop it. A KCCI viewer sent photos of middle and high school students walking out of class in protest. They say bullying happens far too often without...
AUDUBON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Education
City
Urbana, IA
KCRG.com

Woman hurt in shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A shooting sent a 21-year-old woman to the hospital in Waterloo on Thursday night. It happened at around 8:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Fairview Avenue. Police said it started out as a fight and turned into gunshots fired. The woman hurt has non-life threatening...
WATERLOO, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Local Iowa student named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar

Three Iowa high school students have been named to the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars. The program recognizes up to 161 high school seniors from across the country for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields. Iowa’s U.S. Presidential Scholars include Kavya Kalathur from Pleasant Valley Community High School […]
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Community speaks out at Waukee School Board meeting against offensive student presentation

Concerned community members spoke at the Waukee Community School District Board meeting last night about an offensive student presentation. Five ninth grade students at Waukee’s Timberline School created and presented a PowerPoint last week for their social studies class. In that presentation, they used offensive images and language to describe immigrants in Iowa.
WAUKEE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reinstated#The Center Point Urbana#Cpu Primary School
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nurse sues Iowa hospital, alleging patient deaths, manipulation of data

A nurse who alleges she was fired from an Iowa hospital after reporting questionable patient deaths, fraudulent billing, and the manipulation of patient-outcome statistics is now suing the hospital for retaliation. Cynthia Tener is suing MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, Mercy Health Services-Iowa Corp. and Trinity Health Corp. in federal court for alleged retaliation in violation […] The post Nurse sues Iowa hospital, alleging patient deaths, manipulation of data appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Brett Eldredge Announces 2022 Songs About You Tour

First, it was the single. Then, it was the album. Now, Brett Eldredge will hit the road this summer on the Songs About You Tour. All three endeavors share the same name. The 24-date trek will kick off on June 19 in Wheaton, Ill. From there, the "Don't Ya" singer will zig-zag across the nation before wrapping the tour in Saginaw, Mich. on Sep. 24.
WHEATON, IL
98.1 KHAK

What’s the Cause of Increased Dog Attacks in Cedar Rapids?

The nationwide shutdowns that occurred in the previous years were terrible for a majority of people. We couldn't go anywhere or do anything. If we did it was spent wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart from everyone we came in contact with. You might say we lost one of our basic human needs. Socialization. That could also be the case with dogs in Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KIMT

2nd teen charged in Iowa teacher's killing to be tried as adult

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa teenager accused of killing his high school Spanish teacher will be tried as an adult. The judge's ruling Thursday in the case against 16-year-old Willard Miller comes a day after his accused accomplice also saw his request to have the case moved to juvenile court rejected. Miller is charged with first-degree murder in the November beating death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber, who taught at Fairfield High School. The judge said the juvenile court system would not have enough time to rehabilitate Miller “for a crime of such magnitude.” Miller and 17-year-old Jeremy Goodale were both 16 when they were arrested in Graber’s killing.
FAIRFIELD, IA
KCCI.com

Body of missing man found in Des Moines River

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — The body of a man who went missing after a boat capsized on the Des Moines River has been found. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholt confirms the body of Dustin Dittmer, 34, of Colfax, was recovered just before 7 a.m. on Saturday morning near the Bennington boat ramp.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Marion hires teen police officer

(Radio Iowa) – Marion’s newest police officer is believed to also be the youngest ever hired by the eastern Iowa department. Officer Kylie McCaughey joined the Department in 2021 at 18-years-old and has since turned 19. McCaughey tells K-C-R-G T-V that she has wanted to be a police officer for as long as she can remember.“Probably since I was like three, I can’t remember ever wanting to do anything else,” she says. The Linn-Mar High School graduate traded in her cross country uniform to wear the same uniform as her school resource officer Tom Daubs.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa State Patrol preventing speeding by air

Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about door-to-door sales and how some scammers can take advantage. Dr. Davis Graeff from Animal Care Hospital joins us to explain allergic skin disease in dogs. Day 2 of testimony underway in trial for man accused of killing Iowa...
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

Law Enforcement Opens Investigation Into Allegations Of Underage Dancers At Ossy’s Show Club In Carroll

Law enforcement has opened an investigation into Ossy’s Show Club in Carroll following allegations there were underaged female performers working at the facility. At approximately 7 p.m. Thursday evening, the Fort Dodge Police Department, along with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll Police Department, and Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, executed a search warrant at the business in the 1200 block of Plaza Drive. Authorities say the warrant was part of an ongoing, multi-agency investigation. As of Friday, no charges have been filed in connection to the search warrant. Authorities ask anyone with relevant information pertaining to the inquiry to contact the Fort Dodge Police Department at 515-573-2323 or their local law enforcement agency.
CARROLL, IA
WOWT

One injured after truck hit by freight train in Iowa

Tears were flowing as eight students with disabilities received their diplomas Friday. Only on 6: Omaha student dropped off at wrong stop. The district says it will continue to thoroughly review the matter. Nebraska State Patrol investigating suspected murder-suicide. Updated: 4 hours ago. An elementary school counselor is dead in...
OMAHA, NE
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy