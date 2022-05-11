ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, IL

Green Gables owner: Grief is setting in for sure

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUDSON – The owner of Green Gables says she and her family are devastated after a fire tore down the iconic establishment Monday afternoon. Amy Tague says Green Gables has been in her family since her grandparents bought...

Central Illinois Proud

Green Gables owners uncertain if bar will open again

HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — For the first time since the Monday fire, the owners of a longtime lake bar in McLean County are speaking out. Amy Tague, co-owner of Green Gables Bar and Grill, said the insurance adjusters have deemed the building a total loss after all they could salvage was burn siding and some tumblers.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Donley's Wild West Town closing after long ride

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After nearly 50 years, Donley's Wild West Town is riding off into the sunset. The Donley family opened the western-themed amusement park in 1974 in Union, Ill. Kids and adults could pan for gold pyrite at Sweet Phyllis Mine, shoot slingshots at Huck Finn's, or watch a wild west stunt show. The family made the closing announcement on its website.  According to its Facebook page, the park was also closed in 2021 due to COVID-19."We are very sad that the amusement park-era is over, but excited about future plans for the property," the family said in an online statement. "Thank you for the memories!'In addition to amusement rides, like the lazy canoe float, shooting gallery and pony rides, there was a museum of artifacts from the Old West and Civil War.
CHICAGO, IL
advantagenews.com

Teens overcome by carbon monoxide

Two teens were hospitalized on Thursday after apparently being overcome by carbon monoxide. The Alton Fire Department responded to a home in the 200 block of Mather on Thursday morning to find the two 15-year-old boys unresponsive. An adult at the home discovered the boys and called 9-1-1. According to...
ALTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Locals react: Kitchen Cooked chips to be made outside of Farmington

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The famous Central Illinois snack, Kitchen Cooked chips, will no longer be made in Farmington, Illinois. “Well, I’m upset that they will be moving, I think they should just stay here, it started here,” said Farmington resident, Nina Downard. Downard said it’s the...
FARMINGTON, IL
WCIA

“A big loss to the community…” family remembers father

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – The Rantoul community is mourning the loss of one of their own. 27-year-old Jonathan Davis was killed in a car accident in Urbana last week. When police said he lost control of his car and was hit by an Illini FS tanker. Now, his family is speaking for the first time […]
RANTOUL, IL
WAND TV

Police: Missing woman in Bloomington-Normal considered to be in danger

NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - Police say a 62-year-old woman has been reported missing and is believed to be in danger due to medical conditions. The Normal Police Department and the Illinois State Police are trying to locate Lisa N. Putnam-Cole, 62, who was last seen at 318 S Towanda Ave. in Normal at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, driving a Silver 2012 Toyota Prius with Illinois license plate, LPC1003.
NORMAL, IL
hoiabc.com

Fire heavily damages Peoria pub

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A fire late Thursday night caused an estimated $125,000 damage to a Peoria pub. The Peoria Fire Department was called about 10:20 p.m. to Donnelly’s Irish Pub at 4501 North Rockwood Drive, where first responders saw smoke coming from the roof. Battalion Chief...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Missing Normal woman found

UPDATE FRIDAY 2:20 p.m. — She has been found. Normal, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Police are asking for help in finding a woman who has vanished. Officers say 62-year-old Lisa Putnam-Cole has a condition that puts her in danger. She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches,...
NORMAL, IL
wish989.com

Missing Woman Found Dead in Carbondale Home Monday

CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police Thursday announced that the discovery of a dead woman Monday at a home in the 400 block of East College Street is 39-year-old Ashley Curtis. Police have been investigating the whereabouts of Curtis since she was reported missing on Tuesday, May 3. She was last seen on Sunday, May 1 in the 400 block of East College Street.
CARBONDALE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

3 West Peoria liquor stores cited for selling to minors

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three West Peoria businesses have been cited for selling alcohol to minors. Employees at Express Liquors in West Peoria on N. Western Avenue, Farmington Food and Liquor on Farmington Road, and Express Liquors on Farmington Road were all cited for the illegal sale of alcohol to a minor.
WEST PEORIA, IL
FireRescue1

Ill. man charged with felony for impersonating firefighter

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. — A man who allegedly pretended to be a Cowden Fire Department firefighter is now being held on charges of False Personation, a Class 4 felony, ABC 20 reported. Day reportedly alleged affiliation with the CFD, according to the county's state’s attorney, then used profanity toward...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Person killed in Coles County crash identified

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person was killed when a motorcycle and tow truck collided in Coles County. Illinois State Police were called to US 45 and 250N Thursday just before 5 p.m. The driver of the motorcycle, 69-year-old Michael McKenna of Mattoon, was rushed to the hospital, but...
COLES COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Taste of Peoria canceled for 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A summer favorite in Peoria will not be happening this year. The Taste of Peoria is an annual event where local restaurants and shops bring their products to give locals a “taste” of what is offered in the city. Thursday, the Peoria Area...
PEORIA, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Hits A House, in Sterling

Parker2news is reporting that a vehicle has hit a house. It happened this evening around 11 pm in the 400 block of W 6th, in Sterling. Initial reports are saying 2 suspects, described as 2 black males wearing dark clothing fled from the vehicle. Police are searching the area for...
ROCKFORD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Lunar eclipse to be visible in Central Illinois Sunday night

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sunday night, Central Illinoisans and the rest of North America will have a chance to see the first lunar eclipse of 2022. The eclipse will begin at 9:27 p.m. with the full moon fully eclipsed by 10:29 PM. Lunar eclipses happen when the moon passes...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria dad to spend 30 years behind bars for killing son

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three decades behind bars is the sentence given to a Peoria man convicted of killing his infant son. Zachary Yeo, 23, was indicted in November on three counts related to him shaking and killing his infant son, Conner. In December, a fourth charge of first-degree...
PEORIA, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Motorcycle vs tow truck crash claims life of Mattoon man

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Mattoon man is dead following a motorcycle vs truck crash on US 45 Thursday. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 4:55 p.m. at the intersection of US 45 and Coles County 250N. According to investigating troopers, a Ford F650 tow truck, driven by 51-year-old Wesley […]
MATTOON, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Headon’s to open second location in Davis Junction

DAVIS JUNCTION — Headon’s Fine Meats Owner Mark Hibshman said Thursday that his business will be opening a second location in Davis Junction at the end of this month. The second Headon’s will be located inside a new Benny’s Corner Market just west of the intersection of Illinois Route 251 and Illinois Route 72. Benny’s is another Rochelle business that is adding another location in Davis Junction.
DAVIS JUNCTION, IL
Central Illinois Proud

10 arrests made in Peoria police directed patrol

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police arrested 10 individuals in their most recent directed patrol on Thursday. According to a Peoria Police press release, in addition to the arrests, there were 42 vehicle stops, illegal narcotics seized, four tickets issued, one vehicle impounded, and two weapons seized. Major Incidents...
PEORIA, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Allie Corey Leaving KSDK: Who Is the Longtime Missouri Anchor?

St. Louis residents were used to waking up to Allie Corey’s newscasts for six years. That will change after May 2022, as Allie Corey is leaving KSDK News. Now, her 5 On Your Side regular viewers and followers naturally want to know where she is going and if she is leaving St. Louis, too. Corey is not leaving for a new job. In fact, she is making the move for her family. That has brought attention to her personal life and background, which we reveal in this Allie Corey wiki.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

