A project with ties to the UW–Madison School of Education is one of seven that have been awarded 2022-23 Wisconsin Idea Fellowships. Now in its 24th year, Wisconsin Idea Fellowships are awarded annually to UW–Madison undergraduate projects working to address issues identified by local or global communities. Fellowships are awarded to semester- or year-long projects designed by an undergraduate student or group of students in collaboration with a community organization and a UW faculty or staff member.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO