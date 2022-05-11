ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Saturday's Texas turnout – 7.5% – Ballotpedia News

By The Black Chronicle News Service
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Wednesday, May 11, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Texas’ May 7 constitutional amendment election turnout. Pennsylvania sees the fewest candidates running for the U.S. House since 2016. Texas’ May 7 constitutional amendment election turnout. On...

Gov. Greg Abbott’s border inspections caused ripples in McAllen

MCALLEN — Eladio Cordero, a produce worker at Trinidad Fresh Produce in the McAllen Produce Terminal Market, sorted through jalapeños Thursday — about one in three had orange spots. A few feet away from him, dozens of flies buzzed around a pile of browning onions. Every day...
MCALLEN, TX
Good news in Ocala/Marion County, Florida

During 2022, the Two Men and a Truck moving company is trying to collect more than 250,000 items, such as cleaning supplies and personal health items, nationwide for moms who have sought assistance in a domestic violence shelter. Locally, the goal is to collect more than 1,000 items for the Ocala Domestic Violence Center, which works with abused and homeless mothers in need.
OCALA, FL
Texas low-income communities of color face flooding risks

AUSTIN, Texas — May is typically Texas’ rainiest month. While the state is currently experiencing a drought, that actually increases the risk of flash flooding. Climate change is also causing more frequent and severe flooding from severe weather. Even so, the Texas Department of Insurance reports only 14%...
TEXAS STATE
Tops in Texas Rodeo returns to Jacksonville | Local News

JACKSONVILLE – It’s rodeo time in Jacksonville. The 60th annual Tops in Texas Rodeo has returned for its three-day rodeo event. It’s not only a world-class competition; it also is a source of grand entertainment. The cowboys and cowgirls compete for top dollar, but each night of the rodeo is a chance for the people in the crowd to enjoy an evening out with friends and family, according to Jacksonville Rodeo Association President Bryon Underwood.
TEXAS STATE
Missouri Evens Series Against Gators

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Florida dropped game two at Missouri by a final score of 5-3 at Taylor Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Gators (31-19, 12-14 SEC) struck first, putting the initial two batters of the game on base as Wyatt Langford led off with a single up the middle and Sterlin Thompson drew a walk. BT Riopelle then came through with a single through the right side on a 2-2 count, scoring Langford to give starting pitcher Brandon Neely a one-run cushion entering the bottom half.
COLUMBIA, MO
Is Texas A&M Purposely Trying to Avoid Longhorns In SEC?

AUSTIN – The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are set to join the SEC in the near future, after agreeing to part ways with the Big 12 last fall. I’ve also heard Texas A&M does NOT want to be in the same pod with Texas. A&M sources will...
AUSTIN, TX
Report: At least 8 killed in mass shooting at Buffalo, New York, supermarket

BUFFALO, N.Y. — At least eight people were killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. Earlier Saturday afternoon, Buffalo police said that the alleged shooter was in custody. The two officials were not permitted to speak publicly on the matter...
BUFFALO, NY
Oklahoma County jail inmate dies of possible drug overdose

An Oklahoma County jail inmate died Friday, the seventh so far this year. Eddie Garcia, 25, of Oklahoma City, was pronounced dead at a hospital at 3:03 a.m. Friday, according to a news release. A detention officer found him unresponsive in his cell about 2 a.m. Friday during a sight check.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
BusinessboomsforlocalicecreamshopastemperatureswarmupSaturday

FOOD & DRINKS
Increasing Severe Weather Risk From Oklahoma to the Southeast

A cold front emerging in the Plains late Saturday will push east Sunday and Monday, bringing severe weather potential to much of the Central and Eastern United States. All modes of severe weather are possible, including a few tornadoes. The low pressure system and warn front will help storms get...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Utah football: O-line faces tough challenge in season-opener at Florida

Things didn’t start well for Utah’s offensive line in 2021, but by the end of the season, the O-line was one of the strengths of the team that won the Pac-12 championship. Offensive line coach Jim Harding knows that going into the 2022 campaign, having a cohesive, consistent group in the trenches right away is a top priority, especially with the season opener against Florida of the SEC on Sept. 3 in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Milwaukee declares partial curfew after 21 people injured in 3 separate shootings

At least 21 people were injured Friday night in three separate shootings near Milwaukee’s entertainment district, where thousands of people had been watching the Bucks play the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals. None of the injuries from the shootings are believed to be life-threatening, authorities said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Food truck explodes at Florida seafood festival, injures person

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A food truck explosion at a Vero Beach seafood festival left one person severely burned. Vero Beach officials say the victim is being treated at Arnold Palmer’s Hospital Burn Unit in Orlando, according to WPBF. The explosion is still being investigated and the cause...
VERO BEACH, FL
