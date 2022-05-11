Saturday’s Texas turnout – 7.5% – Ballotpedia News

WESTSPRINGFIELD,Mass.(WGGB/WSHM)-Localicecreamshopsaregearingupforthesummermonthsandseeingbusierfoottrafficastheweatherheatsup. WestoppedbySmokin’ScoopsinWestSpringfieldwherepeoplelinedupalldaySaturdayfortheirhomemadeicecream. Smokin’Scoopsisauniquedestinationforadultsandkidswithofferingsrangingfromsub-zeronitrogenicecreamtoafull-servicebar.WesternMassNewsspokewiththeownerofSmokinScoops,JohnGoodhind,toseehowbusinesshasbeeninthepastfewdays. “It’sbeengreatandfinallythewindhasdieddownaswellsoit’sbeengreatforuswithourpationow,wehavefulluseofitanddefinitelyalotofpeoplearestartingtocomeoutnowandIthinkbeingcoopedupwitheverythingthat’sbeengoingonandalongwinterit’sgreattofinallyhaveniceweather,”Goodhindsaid. Goodhindaddedthattheshophashadsomechallengeswithsupplychainshortageswiththeirplasticandpapercups,buthesaidthoseissuesareslowlygoingawayandbusinessisstrong. Smokin’ScoopswillalsohavelivemusicThursdaythroughSaturdayontheirpatiowherepeoplecanenjoyasweettreatorarefreshingdrink.
