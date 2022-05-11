Saturday’s Texas turnout – 7.5% – Ballotpedia News

Things didn’t start well for Utah’s offensive line in 2021, but by the end of the season, the O-line was one of the strengths of the team that won the Pac-12 championship. Offensive line coach Jim Harding knows that going into the 2022 campaign, having a cohesive, consistent group in the trenches right away is a top priority, especially with the season opener against Florida of the SEC on Sept. 3 in Gainesville.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO