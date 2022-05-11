ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Half of Americans with opioid use disorder don’t get this lifesaving medication

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IYoEB_0fa9HISt00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists from Washington University in St. Louis found that less than half of Americans who received treatment for opioid use disorder were offered a potentially lifesaving medication.

The research is published in JAMA Network Open and was conducted by Laura J. Bierut et al.

The findings build on the knowledge that medications to treat those who use opioids are generally underutilized.

The potentially lifesaving drug, buprenorphine, has been shown to reduce overdose risk.

But in the study, the team examined 180,000 people treated for opioid use disorder and showed that nearly 53% of the patients with the disorder alone were not prescribed the medication.

Among those with polysubstance use disorder (when opioid users also misuse other substances), the number prescribed buprenorphine dropped to about 30%.

The team says it’s concerning that the majority of people misusing multiple substances don’t appear to be getting the lifesaving medication they really need.

Even among those who used opioids exclusively, buprenorphine was prescribed only about half the time.

In a recent 12-month period from early 2021 through early 2022, almost 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses.

In comparison, in 2017, after years of increases in overdose deaths, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 70,237 drug overdose deaths in the United States.

Buprenorphine prescriptions have not kept up with the need. One reason is because buprenorphine itself is an opioid, resulting in hesitation to prescribe it to people with opioid use disorder.

Unlike methadone, another opioid used to treat heroin addiction, buprenorphine can be taken at home and does not require daily trips to a clinic.

But that lack of supervision, as well as a lack of data about the drug’s effectiveness in those who misuse multiple substances, has meant some doctors are reluctant to prescribe it. Xu said the concerns appear to be unfounded.

The team says buprenorphine appears to a safe opioid.

It’s specifically designed to be different from other opioid drugs in that it won’t cause a user to stop breathing, which pretty much every other type of opioid will do.

That means it can be taken safely at home, which is very helpful, even essential, to recovery.

The study also compared buprenorphine’s ability to help prevent future overdoses to that of the drug naltrexone.

Buprenorphine is what’s known as a partial opioid agonist, meaning it activates the same receptor that heroin and fentanyl activate. Naltrexone, on the other hand, blocks that receptor on brain cells.

This suggests that while both drugs lowered the risk of future overdoses, buprenorphine reduced it more than naltrexone.

If you care about medicine, please read studies about drug that could inhibit COVID-19 virus, and drug for inflammation may stop spread of cancer.

For more information about medicine, please see recent studies about which drug can harm your liver most, and results showing this drug can give your immune system a double boost against cancer.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Pain patients, doctors worry CDC’s revised opioid prescription guidelines won’t help patients enough

Opioid prescriptions in the U.S. have fallen more than 40 percent over the past decade in response to the opioid overdose and addiction crisis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has played a role in that by encouraging doctors to prescribe fewer painkillers, but that has made it more difficult for patients with chronic pain to get the medication they need.
KENTUCKY STATE
Medical News Today

The effects of opioids on the brain

The effects of opioids on the brain result in euphoria, reduced pain, and suppressed breathing. These symptoms occur as opioids attach to and activate opioid receptors in brain nerve cells. Long-term opioid use can cause opioid use disorder. It may also produce changes in the brain that harm cognition, the...
HEALTH
UPI News

Anti-overdose drug buprenorphine given to few Americans with opioid addiction

A potentially lifesaving drug that reduces overdose risk is prescribed to less than half of Americans treated for opioid addiction, a new study finds. This underuse of buprenorphine is "equivalent to giving those with advanced cancer a less aggressive treatment," said senior investigator Dr. Laura Bierut. She is a professor of psychiatry at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioid Use Disorder#Opioids#Americans#Drug Overdose#Opioid Overdose#Washington University#Jama Network Open
TheConversationAU

One in three people with chronic pain have difficulty accessing ongoing prescriptions for opioids

One in five Australians live with chronic pain lasting three months or more. Common causes include back and neck pain, headache, and joint pain. Opioid medicines – such as oxycodone, morphine, fentanyl and codeine – are essential medicines and provide relief to many people with this type of pain. However, opioids can also cause side effects and harms including dependence and overdose, which may be fatal. Over the past decade, measures have been introduced in Australia to curb growing rates of opioid use and harms. But this has come at the expense of access for some people who genuinely need...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Medical News Today

What to know about using kratom to treat opiate withdrawal

Kratom is an herbal extract. Some people use kratom to treat opioid withdrawal. However, kratom can cause addiction, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved its use in the United States. Opioids are drugs that doctors often prescribe to treat pain. These drugs bind to opioid receptors...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WebMD

When Pot Is Legal, Prescriptions for Pain, Depression, Anxiety and Sleep Drop

WEDNESDAY, April 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When people have legal access to marijuana, they're less likely to take certain prescription drugs, new research suggests. U.S. states where recreational marijuana is legal have seen large drops in the use of prescription drugs for pain, depression, anxiety, sleep, psychosis and seizures, the researchers found.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medical News Today

What to know about Xanax addiction treatment

Alprazolam, which is available under the brand name Xanax, is a form of benzodiazepine. Benzodiazepines are a type of sedative, meaning that they help slow down brain and bodily functions. Xanax is prone to misuse, which may lead to addiction. Xanax is a prescription medication that treats conditions such as...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Medication that lowers risk of overdose underused

Less than half of Americans who received treatment for opioid use disorder over a five-year period were offered a potentially lifesaving medication, researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and Saint Louis University have found. And treatment with the medication was even more rare for those with what's known as polysubstance use disorder—when opioid users also misuse other substances, such as alcohol, methamphetamine, benzodiazepines or cocaine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Psych Centra

What Are the Fastest-Acting Antidepressants?

It takes time before any antidepressant kicks in. But some medications relieve your symptoms faster than others. Waiting for medication to work can be challenging. And if you’re having to try various options that don’t provide relief, finding a drug that does improve your symptoms can take a lot of time and effort.
HEALTH
Axios

Opioid abuse treatments don't reach those most at risk

Drugs for treating opioid abuse aren’t reaching most high-risk patients, potentially widening gaps in care as overdose deaths hit record highs. The big picture: New provisional data show a 15% surge in overdose deaths during the pandemic, rekindling a debate over whether enough Americans in the throes of the addiction crisis have access to potentially life-saving treatments.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Should you give your child opioids for post-operative pain management?

Routine head and neck procedures, such as removal of tonsils and adenoids and the placement of ear tubes, may cause moderate to severe pain in pediatric patients. Over-the-counter analgesics (aspirin and acetaminophen) and pain management can mitigate this discomfort and are typically recommended after surgery to manage pain. Since most...
BOSTON, MA
MedicalXpress

Know these 10 warning signs of Alzheimer's disease

The Alzheimer's Association lists the following 10 warning signs of Alzheimer's disease. If someone is concerned that they or someone they know is displaying any of these symptoms, the organization recommends making an appointment with a physician to get a medical exam. You can also contact the association's 24-hour help...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Daily Mail

Pfizer is forced to recall drug used to treat hypertension after pills were found to be contaminated with cancer-causing compounds

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is recalling five batches of its hypertension drug Accupril after it was found to contain chemicals that can cause cancer. The recall comes after research found that batches of the drug contained increased levels of a cancer-causing agent, nitrosamine. It was announced on March 22 and involves five batches of pills, each containing 90 bottles.
INDUSTRY
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
10K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy