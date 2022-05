PENDLETON, Ore. — Traffic has started to back up along I-84 eastbound, just east of Pendleton, due to a crash. I-84 eastbound has been closed between exit 216 and exit 265 in La Grande due to a crash near milepost 231. Officials haven’t specified the nature of the crash but said no traffic is allowed on that stretch of the freeway at this time.

PENDLETON, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO