Mac Bingham runs to home plate after tagging from third base on a fly ball. The Arizona baseball team (33-17, 14-10) returns to Hi Corbett Field this weekend for its final home Pac-12 series of the season against Oregon State University (39-9, 18-6), currently first place in the conference. The Oregon State Beavers (39-9, 18-6) have shut out their last two opponents and have won seven games in a row entering Friday’s matchup against Arizona.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO