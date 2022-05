Chicago Cubs prospect Ed Howard is facing a lengthy absence. The shortstop suffered a significant hip injury Tuesday at High-A South Bend. The Cubs are still gathering information on the injury and determining the next steps. Howard hit the ground awkwardly after trying to avoid being tagged on an errant throw to first base. It’s a blow for Howard, 20, who has been limited to only 103 ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO