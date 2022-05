There’s no denying that the housing market is really tough right now. Prices are very high with no end in sight, and now, interest rates are going up. If you’re looking to buy your first home, chances are having an extra $10,000 for the downpayment would help. Now, the state of Michigan is offering up to $10,000 to help new buyers get their first home.

