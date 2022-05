A local family is hoping the public can help save their son. Twenty-six year old John Block works at the Joliet Park District and was diagnosed with Acute Lymphatic Lymphoblastic Leukemia in March of last year. He received treatment and was in remission but now the cancer is back and he needs a bone marrow donor transplant for him to be cured. Normally, the best match is a sibling with the same set of parents. John is adopted and biracial and he is not aware of any biological siblings.

JOLIET, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO