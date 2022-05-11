Baseball Roundup: Vikings win slugfest, L-C tops FVL

Joseph Parent, 86, of Baileys Harbor, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 8, 2022, after several months of illness. He was born March 20, 1936 in Sturgeon Bay, the son of Homer Parent and Luella (Mann) Parent. Joe was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Baileys Harbor. He attended the Baileys Harbor Grade School, and graduated from Gibraltar High School with the class of 1954. The following year, he married his high school sweetheart Doris Uhlemann on September 10, 1955 at Immanuel Lutheran Church. He and Doris shared 28 years of marriage. Together, the young couple raised three boys, Steve, Mike and Jim. As a family, they always took the opportunity to boat, travel, and attend the boys’ many sporting events. Joe was an avid baseball pitcher, playing in High School and the Door County League. His pitching style mirrored all of the other aspects of his life….strong, fast, and just wild enough to keep his opponents guessing and off balance! He tried out for the Milwaukee Braves and was offered an opportunity to play on their Single A farm team in Georgia, but he turned down the opportunity to stay in Baileys Harbor and begin his life as a husband, father, and businessman. In his early years he was very active in the community as a member of the Baileys Harbor Lions Club, donating his time, equipment, and materials to make the town of Baileys Harbor a better place.

BAILEYS HARBOR, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO