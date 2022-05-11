ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luxemburg, WI

Baseball Roundup: Vikings win slugfest, L-C tops FVL

By Paul Schmitt
Cover picture for the articleIn local high school baseball Tuesday night, the Luxemburg-Casco Spartans defeated the Fox Valley Lutheran Foxes 8-5 in North...

Eagles baseball sweeps Cedar Grove-Belgium

The Southern Door Eagles' offense was on for both ends of a doubleheader on Saturday, beating Cedar Grove-Belgium 6-3 and 6-1. In game one, Jared Hawkey was the winning pitcher with 3 IP in relief. He allowed 0 hits while recording 6 strikeouts. Christian Counard hit a double in the victory.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Clippers soccer falls at Xavier

The Sturgeon Bay Clippers soccer team kept it close in the first half but host Xavier pushed forward as they went on to win 3-0 Saturday. Andrea Brizuela Seijo snuck one goal and Keira Peterson got two goals passed Clippers goalkeeper Drew Starr to take the victory.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Pioneers softball sweeps Algoma

The Sevastopol Pioneers softball team made the most of their two games against Algoma on Saturday, winning both of them. Bailey Rikkola went a perfect 4-4 with a double and Kristen Daubner went 2-4 with 3 RBIs. Libby Ash was the winning pitcher, striking out 7 and allowing 5 hits.
ALGOMA, WI
Baseball round-up: Gibraltar hosts Southern Door on 105.1 The GOAT

Gibraltar will battle Southern Door for a doubleheader at Billerbeck Field in Fish Creek after a night of mixed results for both teams. The Vikings struggled again against Kewaunee, losing their game 12-2. Brady Kita had a pair of hits for the Vikings, while Sam Lindenberg and Cooper Cole registered RBI. An eight-run third inning for the Storm ultimately doomed the Vikings. Thomas Stangel and Cal Ihlenfeldt collected three RBI apiece, while Ihlenfeldt pitched all five innings, allowing one run on six hits with six strikeouts.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fish Creek, WI
Softball round-up: Sevastopol wins in five innings

The Sevastopol Pioneers' softball team only needed five innings to demolish St. Thomas Aquinas/Lena 14-1. Libby Ash was the winning pitcher with 5 hits and 8 strikeouts. The Pioneer bats were led by Jolene Luedtke going 3-3 with a home run & 4 RBIs! Alaina Schopf went 2-3 with a triple. Naomi Rikkola went 2-2 with a double & 4 RBIs.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Softball round-up: Southern Door sweeps NEW Lutheran

Southern Door dominated both of its games on Thursday to highlight the day's action of softball. The Eagles' Ashlyn Delfosse and Chloe Lustila provided the hitting and pitching in both games as they beat the Blazers 13-3 and 10-0. Kewaunee shut out Sturgeon Bay 6-0. Scheduled games from Thursday with...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Baseball preview: Gibraltar, Southern Door hit the road

Ahead of their doubleheader showdown to be featured on 105.1 The GOAT on Friday, Gibraltar and Southern Door's baseball teams head out of town on Thursday. In addition to the Vikings playing a single game at Kewaunee (4:30 p.m.) and the Eagles battling Oconto in a doubleheader (4:30 p.m.), Sturgeon Bay playing two in town against Peshtigo (4:30 p.m.), and Luxemburg-Casco playing one at home against Notre Dame Academy.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
High school athletic complex from NFL player breaks ground

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Lutheran High School broke ground on a new athletic complex on Friday. The project will be named after Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman and Lutheran alum Kevin Zeitler. Zeitler Stadium will include a turf stadium with a multi-purpose field, a new track, batting cages, an athletic training...
MILWAUKEE, WI
DCBL Preview: Egg Harbor welcomes Baileys Harbor on 105.1 The GOAT

The battle of the harbors goes to the bayside Sunday as Egg Harbor welcomes Baileys Harbor. Both teams were on the opposite sides of blowouts last week with the Indians pounding Institute 26-1 while the A's were on the short end of a 18-1 decision to Washington Island. Quinn Struck...
EGG HARBOR, WI
Weird Wisconsin history on next ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – Wisconsin’s storied history goes well beyond the facts outlined in high school history books. From architectural myths to hidden tunnels, supernatural creatures to secret societies, the state is home to a wide range of local legends and lore. At 10 a.m. May 13, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert is joined by Marathon County Historical Society Archivist Ben Clark, Chippewa Valley Museum Archivist Jodi Kiffmeyer and Kerry Bloedorn, director of Rhinelander’s Pioneer Park Historical Complex for a look at our region’s unusual history and stories from long ago.
WISCONSIN STATE
Joseph H. Parent

Joseph Parent, 86, of Baileys Harbor, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 8, 2022, after several months of illness. He was born March 20, 1936 in Sturgeon Bay, the son of Homer Parent and Luella (Mann) Parent. Joe was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Baileys Harbor. He attended the Baileys Harbor Grade School, and graduated from Gibraltar High School with the class of 1954. The following year, he married his high school sweetheart Doris Uhlemann on September 10, 1955 at Immanuel Lutheran Church. He and Doris shared 28 years of marriage. Together, the young couple raised three boys, Steve, Mike and Jim. As a family, they always took the opportunity to boat, travel, and attend the boys’ many sporting events. Joe was an avid baseball pitcher, playing in High School and the Door County League. His pitching style mirrored all of the other aspects of his life….strong, fast, and just wild enough to keep his opponents guessing and off balance! He tried out for the Milwaukee Braves and was offered an opportunity to play on their Single A farm team in Georgia, but he turned down the opportunity to stay in Baileys Harbor and begin his life as a husband, father, and businessman. In his early years he was very active in the community as a member of the Baileys Harbor Lions Club, donating his time, equipment, and materials to make the town of Baileys Harbor a better place.
BAILEYS HARBOR, WI
20 Celebrities You Could Run Into In Superior, Wisconsin

Superior, Wisconsin might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of celebrity sightings but that doesn't mean it couldn't happen! There are a ton of celebrities from Wisconsin. There are also a few celebrities from Minnesota, including in Northern Minnesota. A few examples of this...
SUPERIOR, WI
SS Badger sets sail towards brighter future

Before thousands begin to sail between Ludington, Mich. and Manitowoc, Wis. this summer, you may have already seen one of their big changes for the upcoming season. The SS Badger opened its 2022 season on Thursday with a new paint job. The Lake Michigan car ferry spent several weeks at Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay for its quinquennial visit for maintenance when it also received a new paint job. The crew also received an upgrade on its quarters as well as new lighting installed on the ship. The visit came after its inaugural season under its new ownership, Interlake Holding Company. The season will begin with one roundtrip daily between the two cities before eventually expanding to two.
MANITOWOC, WI
4 Colors to Avoid Wearing in Minnesota Unless You Love Mosquitos

Ah, life in Minnesota! Where we get about 3 days of nice weather in the summer before the mosquitos start leaving itchy welts all over our bodies. I know that these pesky insects are a nuisance all over the midwest, including Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, and I just found out a tip that might help us all avoid the welt of a mosquito bite this summer.
ROCHESTER, MN
Tornadoes confirmed in western Wisconsin from Monday's storms

RUSK, Wis. (FOX 9) - Surveyors have confirmed two tornadoes touched down in western Wisconsin on Monday night as storms ripped through the Midwest. According to National Weather Service survey crews, an EF-1 tornado touched down around 7:30 p.m. just north of I-94 near Rusk, Wisconsin -- just east of Menomonie. The tornado left behind a six-mile-long path, causing damage near the Whitetail Golf Course.
WISCONSIN STATE
2 tornadoes confirmed in NE Wisconsin

ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Multiple rounds of powerful storms left their mark on Wisconsin Monday, with two confirmed tornados — an EF0 and EF1 — both touching down in the northeastern part of the state. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed the EF1 tornado...
SAINT CROIX FALLS, WI
One Of The Biggest Bands In World To Open Restaurant In Wisconsin

You wanted the best (burgers and beer) you got the best, the hottest restaurant in the world... Rock & Brews. Okay, I took some liberties with the Kiss concert intro. I remember hearing Kiss for the very first time. My friend's older brother played it for us. I've been a fan ever since. A couple of years ago, they announced their farewell tour. I really think this time they actually mean it.
MILWAUKEE, WI
More pavement buckles reported in southern Wisconsin Friday amid record May heat

PORTAGE, Wis. — Crews repaired multiple pavement buckles in southern Wisconsin Friday evening as a record-breaking streak of May heat continues. A pavement buckle was reported around 2:15 p.m. on southbound U.S. Highway 51 at mile marker 95.1 in the Portage area. All lanes reopened by around 7:45 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Buckles were reported around...
PORTAGE, WI

