Gaming fans who were in the hobby in the early 2000s are having their mind blown now that an Easter egg from the PS2 startup screen is making the rounds on social media. If you remember the PS2 boot screen from back in the day (or you're an old-school type who still keeps old consoles at the ready), you might recall that a number of towers appear under the "Sony Computer Entertainment" text when you start the console. The number of those towers is determined by how many games you've played, and their height is determined by how much you've played of them.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO